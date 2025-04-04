"Speedball" Mike Bailey discloses plans after potentially winning AEW International Title at Dynasty (Exclusive)

"Speedball" Mike Bailey has made a noticeable splash in AEW since his debut. He recently spoke about his intentions if he won the International Title at the Dynasty pay-per-view.

Mike Bailey is set to face Kenny Omega at Dynasty in a Triple Threat match, which will also include Ricochet. Many expect the match to be a certified banger, given the technical and high-flying abilities of the stars involved. If Mike wins at Dynasty, he apparently has some lofty plans for it down the line.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the AEW star was asked whom he would defend the title against if he bagged gold at Dynasty. He stated:

"Well, the short answer is everyone. I mean, it is the International Championship. I want an international tournament in order to get to challenge for the championship. But I was born in Canada, and the fact that I was born outside of the US, the country that has the most pro wrestling, shut a lot of doors for me. It presented a lot of obstacles. And I think the International Championship would be a great tool to use to take and defend it all around the world, really help showcase countries outside of the US." [2:43 onwards]

Watch the full video below:

The AEW star also talked about how Kenny Omega inspired him

Despite being Kenny Omega's opponent, Mike Bailey apparently respects the former World Champion a lot.

During the same interview on Sportskeeda Wrestling, Mike Bailey stated:

"It's wild. It feels like it's happening so fast. I mean, I am so incredibly lucky that I got to, that I get to be at such a huge event. Dynasty in Philadelphia is going to be incredible. And Kenny Omega is honestly is, I think, quite possibly the best wrestler in the world right now. And I also think 2025 is the best year ever for professional wrestling. So, I think Kenny Omega might be the greatest wrestler of all time. He is someone who has inspired me in a lot of ways." [1:08 onwards]

For now, fans will have to stay tuned to see if Mike Bailey can take down both Kenny Omega and Ricochet at Dynasty.

Tune in to watch AEW Dynasty on Sunday, April 6!

