"Speedball" Mike Bailey opens up on AEW's locker room morale (Exclusive)

"Speedball" Mike Bailey is one of the latest additions to the AEW roster. He recently talked about what the locker room was like, according to his experience.

Mike Bailey has already been making waves in the All Elite community. His skill in the ring has enabled him to challenge Kenny Omega for the International Championship at the Dynasty pay-per-view. However, the match also includes Ricochet, which could prove to be a crucial factor in who wins.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Mike Bailey talked about his perception of the locker room. He said that he was really happy with how inclusive and diverse people were, and how he felt right at home.

"I can't speak for anyone else, but for me, it has been absolutely fantastic. I mean, there is a real team spirit going on in AEW, and their locker room, I mean, is perfectly diverse and supportive, and there's all kinds of people all looking out for each other. And I have gotten to work or share locker rooms with a lot of the AEW wrestlers even before coming there. Even in only three shows there, I feel right at home." [6:07 onwards]

The AEW star also thinks very highly of Tony Khan

According to "Speedball" Mike Bailey, Tony Khan is one of the busiest people he has ever seen.

In the same interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Mike Bailey expressed his appreciation for the CEO and stated:

"Tony has been absolutely amazing, of course. What he does behind the scenes is absolutely tremendous. He is the busiest man in the world seemingly. But you can really feel his passion, his care, and all the effort that he puts on AEW and absolutely everything that goes on over there. It's been amazing." [5:39 onwards]

It remains to be seen what Tony Khan has planned for Dynasty.

Tune in to watch Dynasty on Sunday, April 6!

