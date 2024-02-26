[Spoiler] 41-year-old star surprisingly debuts in Tony Khan’s promotion

A 41-year-old Japanese wrestling veteran made his anticipated debut on Tony Khan's promotion after teasing it on social media ahead of the recent episode of Collision.

The 41-year-old star is New Japan Pro Wrestling star Taiji Ishimori. Taiji has been on the Japanese wrestling scene for the past two decades. He also made a few appearances in wrestling promotions in the United States. Ishimori made his debut in the Tony Khan-owned Ring of Honor recently.

Ahead of the most recent episode of AEW Collision, Ishimori teased his appearance on the show with a social media post. The Japanese veteran took to the "X" social media platform to share a picture of the Collision stage, and fans were expecting his appearance on the show. He wrote:

"Let's get started."

However, Taiji Ishimori didn't appear live on the Saturday show. Nonetheless, the NJPW star made his TK-owned ROH debut during the tapings after Collision. Ishimori secured a victory over Watts in his match during Ring of Honor tapings.

What else happened during the tapings on Tony Khan's promotions?

Tony Khan's promotion taped both Ring of Honor and Rampage for next week following the most recent episode of Collision. Apart from Taiji Ishimori's debut on the ROH tapings, Kommander defeated Blake Christian, Johnny TV (John Morrison in WWE) defeated Dalton Castle, and Lee Johnson pinned Matt Sydal.

Speaking of the Rampage tapings, CMLL star Magnus defeated Matt Sydal, and former AEW Women's World Champion Riho made her return and defeated Trish Adora. Lance Archer and The Righteous won a trio match, and Claudio Castagnoli defeated another CMLL star, Rugido, in the main event.

Well, the upcoming shows look interesting considering the match card and it remains to be seen how fans will receive Ishimori's debut.

