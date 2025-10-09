SPOILER: Current champion suffers shocking loss one week before AEW WrestleDream

A current champion just suffered a shocking loss. She is set to defend her title at AEW WrestleDream 2025.Kris Statlander has been on top of the world ever since she won the AEW Women's World Championship at All Out 2025. Since then, she has taken her place atop the women's division. However, she will face her toughest challenger yet when she defends the title against former champion Toni Storm. This week's episode of Collision was pre-taped on October 8.During the show, Kris Statlander teamed with Toni Storm and Harley Cameron against the Triangle of Madness. In a shocking turn of events, it was the Triangle of Madness that emerged victorious, handing Statlander a loss days before her title defense at WrestleDream.AEW star Kris Statlander explained why she didn't join the Death RidersTwo weeks ago, on Dynamite, Kris Statlander had the opportunity to join the Death Riders. However, she attacked Wheeler Yuta and then flipped off Jon Moxley before she escaped through the crowd. Last week, she even teamed with Darby Allin to face the team of Wheeler Yuta and Marina Shafir.During a recent sit-down interview with Renee Paquette, Kris Statlander explained that she didn't join the Death Riders because they were trying to turn her into something different. She also noted that joining the group didn't do any wonders for Wheeler Yuta's career.&quot;I don't think that they [Death Riders] understood exactly who I am as a wrestler, and they were trying to turn me into something that I'm not. I don't need to be led by them to be a form of a killer. I can do that on my own. I've proven that on my own. What was the selling point for me really? What was I going to gain? Was being another person just like Yuta? He claims to be look where I'm at but look at him. He gets thrown around and thrown to the wolves and attacked and practically murdered by many people on behalf of Jon Moxley. Doesn't really seem like a fitting place for me. Not that I'm not willing to put my life on the line to defend things that I care about and love and want to see the world burn sometimes but I need to do it for myself and not for someone else.&quot;It will be interesting to see if Death Riders will interfere in Kris Statlander's title defense at AEW WrestleDream 2025.