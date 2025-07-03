[Spoiler] Former TNT Champion makes AEW return after 655 days

A former AEW champion made their return to the promotion tonight after more than 21 months. This occurred during the tapings for one of the company's upcoming shows.
Scorpio Sky is considered part of the AEW originals, as he has been performing for the company for years. He is one-half of the inaugural World Tag Team Champions and a two-time TNT Champion. Before tonight, Sky had not been seen on TV since September 2023, when he had a match against Andrade El Idolo on an episode of Collision.
The former SCU member's return was teased on many occasions, but he was nowhere to be seen. During the tapings for Collision 100, the 42-year-old made his return as the mystery opponent of Max Caster in the Best Wrestler Alive Open Challenge. He had Christopher Daniels by his side as the two former stablemates reunited. This looks to be one of the company's newest duos.
Scorpio Sky recently addressed his absence from AEW
A month and a half ago, on an episode of the Creating Character podcast, Scorpio Sky addressed his absence from the Jacksonville-based promotion. He disclosed that the situation was out of his control.
Sky revealed that he had been healthy for some time and had been wanting to compete, but he could only do so much.
"Well, I mean, anyone that [sic] has followed me obviously knows that things have been a little different over the last couple of years. I know I’m healthy, and I’ve been healthy for a long time, and I’ve been wanting to compete. But it’s just one of those things where—what can you do? You only have, like, so much say. You have this much say, you know? And (…) yeah, you do what you can." [H/T: Ringside News]
It seems that Sky and AEW have found some common ground, leading to the former TNT Champion's comeback. His partnership with The Fallen Angel should be interesting, and he'll look to pick up where he left off.