[Spoiler] Former WWE Superstar shockingly returns during AEW Rampage

The AEW roster has notably been missing one of its most popular stars, and during the recent episode of Rampage, fans saw the return of Keith Lee.

Lee has been feuding with his former tag team partner Swerve Strickland for quite some time, but fans last saw The Limitless One back in December after Parker Bourdreaux and Trench attacked him. Keith Lee was then written off TV, with fans fearing he might be injured.

AEW Rampage's taping took place this Wednesday right after Dynamite and saw Keith Lee run out to save Dustin Rhodes from an attack at the hands of Swerve's stable. The save could see Keith and Dustin team up as they try to stand up to the Mogul Affilates.

Swerve Strickland's new character change has seemingly gone into full swing, as he's now become a full-blown villain. With Mogul Affialtes backing him with some serious muscle, Strickland might just end up making quick work of the combined efforts of Keith Lee and Dustin Rhodes.

Swerve Strickland's reign of terror hasn't solely been focused on current AEW stars

During his time away from AEW, Keith Lee celebrated his wedding anniversary with Mia Yim, who currently finds herself in WWE. Naturally, as a heel, Strickland took to Twitter to congratulate the couple but notably crossed out both the groom's and bride's eyes.

Yim simply didn't leave the matter there and asked Strickland if his image was a threat to the couple. Continuing his charade, Swerve simply used a creepy GIF of The Sinister franchise antagonist, Bughuul, to respond to her. Yim then responded with a GIF of her own, mocking Strickland in the process by making it very clear that she wasn't afraid of him.

While it's very unlikely that Mia Yim could involve herself in the feud in any way simply because she's signed to WWE, fans will likely have to be satisfied with their little Twitter back-and-forth.

However, Keith Lee definitely has unfinished business with The Mogul Affiliates. This will undoubtedly lead to a clash in the coming weeks, but will The Limitless One prevail?

