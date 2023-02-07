WWE Superstar Mia Yim engages in Twitter banter with a male AEW wrestler 

Mia Yim returned to WWE in late 2022 and quickly aligned herself with The O.C. Outside of the promotion, the star recently got into a bit of banter with AEW's Swerve Strickland.

Stickland and Lee were surprisingly the AEW World Tag Team Champions a few months ago, which now seems like a distant memory after their heated feud. Their scuffle has now seemingly spilled over, as Yim has been involved in their dispute.

Strickland recently took to Twitter to wish his former tag team partner Keith Lee and Mia Yim on their anniversary. Notably, the star crossed out both the bride and groom's eyes.

In response, Yim confronted Swerve and asked him if he was threatening either her or Keith Lee.

Strickland continued, simply responding in a GIF of the Sinister movies' main antagonist, Bughuul.

Mia Yim clearly wasn't phased, as she responded with a GIF of her own, signifying that she wasn't afraid of the star and his thinly veiled threats to Keith Lee.

Yim was unfortunately on the receiving end of some nasty online backlash for an innocent picture with her and her real-life friend, Austin Theory. While she's since returned to social media after deactivating her account in response, she recently spoke on the trust between her and Keith Lee while she travels on the road.

Why did Mia Yim never join Keith Lee and make her debut in AEW?

Shortly after Keith Lee's AEW debut, fans began to wonder if Yim would follow her husband into the promotion since she too was released at the time. Surprisingly, she'd eventually debut in IMPACT Wrestling, and today she finds herself in WWE.

Yim made a surprise return on tonight’s



(via Mia Yim has officially returned to WWE, after being released from the company in November 2021.Yim made a surprise return on tonight’s #WWERaw , joining The O.C. to even the odds against The Judgement Day.(via @WWE Mia Yim has officially returned to WWE, after being released from the company in November 2021.Yim made a surprise return on tonight’s #WWERaw, joining The O.C. to even the odds against The Judgement Day. (via @WWE) https://t.co/LSpX7T1r1k

During an interview with Straight Talk Wrestling, Mia Yim explained that despite being married and having careers in the same industry, she and Keith have separate journeys.

“The thing that I always tell people, even though me and Keith are together, we are our own separate brands. I never wanted to be one of those couples that are like, ‘If you book my husband, you have to book me’ or vice versa, or we’re a package deal. We’re not like that, so it’s like babe, you go do what you gotta go do.” (H/T: Inside the Ropes).

While this doesn't completely close the door on an eventual AEW debut, it does seem that Mia Yim is far more concerned with forging her own wrestling legacy while happily supporting Keith Lee on his own journey.

