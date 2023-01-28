Mia Yim on her husband Keith Lee being able to trust male WWE Superstars while she's on the road

Mia Yim has revealed the real-life reaction of her husband and AEW star, Keith Lee, to her work alongside male WWE Superstars.

Since returning to the company, Yim has worked closely with The OC. She has been a part of AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows' group and was their solution to the 'Rhea Ripley problem.'

Speaking in an interview with Denise Salcedo, Yim mentioned that her husband can completely trust AJ and others to take good care of her:

"It is like, even when Keith is at home and he's not traveling with me, he can trust AJ and the boys to make sure that I'm good. So that says a lot too." said Mia Yim [5:43-5:54]

WWE star AJ Styles recently recalled his debut at the Royal Rumble

AJ Styles made his WWE debut at the 2016 Royal Rumble premium live event. The Phenomenal One's first appearance took the professional wrestling world by storm.

Speaking in an interview with Ariel Helwani, Styles recalled his debut and revealed what was going through his mind at the time. He said:

"I was scared a little bit that no one would know me. We were in the perfect place in Orlando, where I been for so long, where people would remember me. But it's WWE, who knows?"

Styles further mentioned how Vince McMahon reacted to his debut. He added:

"I don't know that they planned anything. ... I don't think Vince believed that anyone would know who I was. From what I heard, he saw nothing great about AJ Styles, even after the pop at the Rumble. I wasn't even going to be on the RAW the next day."

Ever since making his debut 7 years ago, Styles has already been highly successful in the Stamford-based promotion. He is a former WWE Champion and has also won the Intercontinental, United States, and RAW Tag Team Championships.

The OC leader is currently sidelined with an injury he recently suffered. He is expected to miss this year's Royal Rumble PLE.

Please credit Denise Salcedo and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

Poll : 0 votes