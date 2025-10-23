SPOILER: Huge Debut On AEW Collision

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Oct 23, 2025 11:22 GMT
AEW Collision
AEW Collision saw a big debut (Source-AEW on X)

A popular second-generation star made her AEW debut on this week's Collision tapings against a former WWE star. The star currently performs on a major wrestling promotion as well.

AEW Collision tapings featured a huge debut this week. The show will be airing on TV this Saturday, but was taped right after Dynamite this past Wednesday. The show featured multiple amazing matches. The popular CMLL star, Olympia also made her All Elite Wrestling debut who happens to be a second-generation wrestler.

Olympia happens to be the daughter of the CMLL veteran, El Valiente. The Luchadora squared off against Taya Valkyrie on her debut. Olympia also secured the win in her debut match on Collision.

Olympia is relatively new to professional wrestling, as she arrived on the scene in 2021 and has been a prominent name on CMLL ever since then. She also performed on Tony Khan-owned Ring of Honor last month on two episodes in singles matches against Viva Van and Billie Starkz. It will be interesting to see if she appears in All Elite Wrestling in the future as well.

Full AEW Collision spoilers for this Saturday

The Collision tapings after this week's Dynamite featured the following matches and segments:

-The AEW World Champion, Hangman Page showed up and addressed Samoa Joe and The Opps attacking him at WrestleDream 2025. Page also vowed get revenge on Joe during his promo.

-The team of Jurassic Express and JetSpeed defeated The Young Bucks and FTR in an All-star 8-man tag match.

-PAC got the win over Tomohiro Ishii in a singles encounter.

-Mina Shirakawa got defeated by Thekla.

-The debuting CMLL star, Olympia defeated Taya Valkyrie.

-Ace Austin beated Bryan Keith, and HOOK defeated Griff Garrison in singles matches.

As mentioned earlier, the show is set to air this Saturday after being taped on Wednesday.

