[Spoiler] Huge stipulation revealed for MJF's match at AEW All Out 2025

By Anugrah Tyagi
Modified Sep 12, 2025 16:40 GMT
MJF
MJF [Image via MJF's Instagram]

MJF recently got married to AEW's Alicia Atout. When this news came out, it was believed that The Salt of the Earth might miss out on AEW All Out due to his special occasion. However, on last week's Collision, the former AEW World Champion made his return to attack his arch-rival, Mark Briscoe.

With that major development, it was expected that the two stars would face each other at AEW All Out. On this week's Collision tapings, AEW just raised the stakes for this match by adding a brutal stipulation to it. It was advertised on Dynamite that Mark Briscoe would reveal the special stipulation for this match on Collision. Due to the fact that the show is already taped, the spoilers are out.

As per PWInsider, MJF was interviewed by Ian Riccaboni on Collision. However, this interview was interrupted by Briscoe through a video message where he revealed that he wants to face The Salt of the Earth in a tables and thumbtacks no DQ match at All Out.

Following this announcement, Mark Briscoe tried to attack Maxwell Jacob Friedman, but he managed to get away. With that said, only time will tell how AEW will manage this wild yet interesting stipulation for All Out in Toronto.

MJF vows to end Mark Briscoe

MJF and Mark Briscoe have been involved in a deeply personal rivalry for months. The two stars faced each other once on Dynamite a few weeks ago, where Friedman outsmarted the 40-year-old to achieve a victory. Now in the latest chapter of this feud, the former AEW World Champion has vowed to end Briscoe once and for all.

Following his attack on Briscoe at Collision, The Salt of the Earth said that he wants to destroy Mark for good. He added that he recently got married, but the only thing running through his mind is how to put an end to the former ROH World Champion. MJF claimed that he will only have a honeymoon with his wife after he wrecks Briscoe.

“No honeymoon can start until Mark Briscoe is dead!”

Furthermore, Friedman also emphasized that he is married to vengeance and hate. Therefore, nobody can stop him from coming after Briscoe moving forward. It is going to be interesting to see how Briscoe will deal with this wicked version of MJF at All Out next weekend.

Edited by Anugrah Tyagi
bell-icon Manage notifications