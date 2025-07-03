[Spoiler] Huge title match set for AEW All In; Adam Cole set to defend TNT Championship against major heel

Another match has been made official for AEW All In: Texas, with Adam Cole set to put his TNT Championship on the line. This will be a title match featuring a rematch between two top stars on the roster.
A little over a month ago, Cole put his title on the line against Kyle Fletcher, but this was abruptly ended due to disqualification. Following this, both The Paragon and The Don Callis Family have been going at it, as the two factions have faced off in the ring on multiple occasions.
During the tapings for AEW Collision 100, Adam Cole addressed the TNT Title picture and who he could face off against at All In. Both The Protostar and Daniel Garcia came out and staked their claim. This led to their match later that night having the number one contendership on the line. It was Fletcher who came out on top, setting up a match with the Panama City Playboy at the pay-per-view.
What happened the last time Adam Cole and Kyle Fletcher faced off?
In late May, Adam Cole and Kyle Fletcher had a bout that could have gone either way. At a crucial juncture in the match, the former NXT Champion had Fletcher dead to rights, but right before he could hit his finisher, he was blindsided by Josh Alexander, and the referee called for the bell.
The two went at it later on after running into each other backstage. Kyle Fletcher did not like how the match ended, as he claimed that he had it under control, while Cole was irate and wanted a piece of him, seeing how their bout ended abruptly.
"I will kill you. You are a dead man I have to beat," Adam Cole said. (From 00:27 - 00:31)
This will now be the fourth title match to be booked for All In, as matches with the men's and women's world titles on the line and a unification match for the International and Continental Championships will also be featured. It remains to be seen who comes out on top next week.