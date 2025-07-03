[Spoiler] Huge title match set for AEW All In; Adam Cole set to defend TNT Championship against major heel

Another match has been made official for AEW All In: Texas, with Adam Cole set to put his TNT Championship on the line. This will be a title match featuring a rematch between two top stars on the roster.

Ad

A little over a month ago, Cole put his title on the line against Kyle Fletcher, but this was abruptly ended due to disqualification. Following this, both The Paragon and The Don Callis Family have been going at it, as the two factions have faced off in the ring on multiple occasions.

During the tapings for AEW Collision 100, Adam Cole addressed the TNT Title picture and who he could face off against at All In. Both The Protostar and Daniel Garcia came out and staked their claim. This led to their match later that night having the number one contendership on the line. It was Fletcher who came out on top, setting up a match with the Panama City Playboy at the pay-per-view.

Ad

Trending

Ad

How Brock Lesnar ruined another wrestler's career - Watch Now!

What happened the last time Adam Cole and Kyle Fletcher faced off?

In late May, Adam Cole and Kyle Fletcher had a bout that could have gone either way. At a crucial juncture in the match, the former NXT Champion had Fletcher dead to rights, but right before he could hit his finisher, he was blindsided by Josh Alexander, and the referee called for the bell.

Ad

The two went at it later on after running into each other backstage. Kyle Fletcher did not like how the match ended, as he claimed that he had it under control, while Cole was irate and wanted a piece of him, seeing how their bout ended abruptly.

"I will kill you. You are a dead man I have to beat," Adam Cole said. (From 00:27 - 00:31)

Ad

Expand Tweet

This will now be the fourth title match to be booked for All In, as matches with the men's and women's world titles on the line and a unification match for the International and Continental Championships will also be featured. It remains to be seen who comes out on top next week.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Enzo Curabo Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.



Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.



If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.



Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music. Know More