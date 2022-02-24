SPOILER: Top name to appear on AEW Dynamite

Highly rated Jonathan Gresham is slated to be backstage at AEW Dynamite tonight. The Wednesday night show will emanate from the Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut, marking AEW's debut in that region.

Jonathan Gresham is currently a free agent. According to Fightful Select, he is slated to make an appearance. Whether he will show up on the screen or not is unknown at the time. However, sources have told Fightful that Jonathan Gresham was spotted at the location for Dynamite.

Gresham is a highly technical wrestler. He started Terminus Pro alongside Baron Black, who is a regular on AEW Dark and Dark: Elevation. All Elite Wrestling star Santana is set to collide with Jonathan Gresham at Terminus 2 in Atlanta.

Should Jonathan Gresham show up, he will be another major name making an appearance after Keith Lee debuted a couple of weeks back. The Limitless One defeated Isaiah Kassidy to book his spot in the Face of the Revolution ladder match.

What else is advertised for AEW Dynamite?

Just three matches have been announced for Dynamite this week. The first will see Jade Cargill defend the TBS Championship against The Bunny. The match came about after Matt Hardy made a proposition to Jade Cargill and Mark Sterling. He stated that the Bunny versus Jade Cargill would be a big money match and the champion promptly accepted the challenge.

There will be a tag team Battle Royale to determine the number one contender for the tag team titles in a Triple Threat match at the Revolution pay-per-view. Chris Jericho and Eddie Kingston will come face-to-face after Santana and Ortiz defeated the Demo God and Jake Hager in a tag team match last week.

The final match announced for this week's Dynamite will see The House of Black's Malakai Black and Brody King square off against the Death Triangle's Pac and Penta El Zero Miedo.

