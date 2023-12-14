Spoilers: Chris Jericho calls AEW Rampage main event one of the best matches he's seen in 33 years, massive in-ring debut, and more

Chris Jericho has gone out of his way to praise a particular match that is booked for the December 15 episode of AEW Rampage. The episode was recorded at College Park Center, in Arlington, Texas.

The main event of the match, where Top Flight with Action Andretti defeated the trio of Penta El Zero Miedo, El Hjio del Vikingo, and Komander is being spoken about on social media, and The Ocho has heaped praise on the match.

"Friday's Rampage main event is Top Flight & Action Andretti vs Penta, Vikingo and Komander. This Trios match was described as "INSANELY awesome" and something that tore the house down with multiple chants. Even Chris Jericho after the show called it "One of the Best Matches I have ever seen in 33 years of my career". Sounding like a A MUST WATCH on Friday," the post read.

Don Callis has an announcement for upcoming Callis Family match vs Chris Jericho's Golden Jets

According to PWInsider, earlier in the match card, Powerhouse Hobbs and Kyle Fletcher, members of The Don Callis Family, defeated the duo of Hunter Grey and Paul Titan.

They also forwarded their agenda by calling out The Golden Jets, and announced they will be using the Don Callis rule in their matches with the tag team. Essentially, it means any two members of the family can face the Golden Jets. Chris Jericho and The Cleaner are on notice now.

In other matches, Angelo Parker, Matt Menard, and Jake Hager were pitted against Orange Cassidy, Ross Von Erich, and Marshall Von Eric. Team Cassidy defeated Hager and company. This was also the AEW debut of brothers Marshall Von Erich and Ross Von Erich.

Tempers flew even after the bell rang. The defeated trio was handing out a beatdown, which saw Danhausen come out to try and help. But Kevin Von Erich, who was backstage, came out and was handy enough with the Iron Claw to make the save.

In the women's section, Red Velvet was defeated by Anna Jay, but not before there was some interference from Menard.

Here are the full results of the Friday episode:

Orange Cassidy, Ross Von Erich & Marshall Von Erich defeated Jake Hager, Matt Menard & Angelo Parker

The Don Callis Family (Powerhouse Hobbs & Kyle Fletcher) defeated Hunter Grey & Paul Titan

Anna Jay defeated Red Velvet

Top Flight (Darius Martin & Dante Martin) & Action Andretti defeated Penta El Zero Miedo, Komander & El Hijo del Vikingo

