Stakes raised for Swerve Strickland and Ricochet's match at AEW Revolution

AEW stars Swerve Strickland and Ricochet are set to collide at the upcoming Revolution pay-per-view. Both stars have been going after each other for a couple of months. Earlier in February, the duo wrestled in a stellar contest. The One and Only won the bout due to his heel tactics, which didn't sit well with the Realest star.

Following the win, Ricochet took Prince Nana's legendary robe with him. Recently, the latter requested him to return his robe. Also, Swerve asked the heel star for a rematch, but he rejected the proposals. Last week, the duo lured the Highlight of the Night into accepting the match as they bought in the number one contender spot for the AEW World Championship.

Later, Prince Nana asked the former AEW World Champion to bring back his robe and protect his manager's legacy. The company officially announced the increased stakes for the match, as the duo would also fight for Nana's robe.

Prince Nana gives an ultimatum to Swerve Strickland

The former AEW World Champion couldn't hold onto Nana's robe following his match with Ricochet. Ahead of the Revolution match, his manager had some harsh words.

Last week on Dynamite, Prince Nana said that if Swerve Strickland doesn't bring the robe back, he won't manage the most dangerous man in AEW anymore.

"Swerve, I done took a lot of bullets for you man. Hangman Page, Sting, The Hurt Syndicate, Ricochet. To see Ricochet walking around in my legacy, with my robe, with something that means so much to this business, Swerve, I need you to fix my legacy, I need you to get my robe back. Or I don't know if I can do this anymore," he said.

It will be interesting to see who becomes the number-one contender for the AEW World Championship at the Revolution pay-per-view.

