Star who once dominated tag team division lashes out at The Hurt Syndicate's match at AEW Revolution

A top AEW star took a jab at Hurt Syndicate after a huge announcement was made regarding the latter. The reigning AEW World Tag Team Champions are set to face the Outrunners at Revolution pay-per-view. The match-up was recently berated by Max Caster.

Ad

The Platinum was part of one of the most successful teams in the company's history. He and Anthony Bowens held the tag team titles for over 140 days. After the team was split, The Best Wrestler Alive has been doing open challenges for a while now and has lost all the three contests so far. He recently commented after a massive tag team bout was confirmed for Revolution.

Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin won the tag team gold a few weeks ago. On Dynamite, the Murder Machines and Outrunners wrestled for the number one contender's spot for the tag team gold. With the help of Hurt Syndicate, Turbo and Truth won the contest and the match was made was made official for Revolution on Saturday.

Ad

Trending

Following the blockbuster announcement, Max Caster took to X/Twitter and claimed that he was hoping that both teams wouldn't have fun at Revolution.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Swerve Strickland comments on Hurt Syndicate's success

The dynamic trio of MVP, Shelton Benjamin, and Bobby Lashley were the instant talk of the town since they debuted in AEW. Their matches, singles or multi-man, were highly praised by fans.

While speaking on Fightful, Swerve Strickland stated that all the three stars of The Hurt Syndicate demand attention.

"We have [the fans] already. I think, right now, we have them already, and we knew that Lashley coming in was gonna get that attention. He demands it. MVP demands it when he speaks; he demands the room. Shelton demands it with his presence, and when he gets in the ring and performs, those guys just demand attention, and that's why they came for me, because I demand the same respect, as well," he said.

Ad

It remains to be seen if Bobby and Shelton retain the championships at Revolution pay-per-view.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Did a WWE Hall of Famer predict John Cena's heelish ways long ago? More details HERE.