Star who stole MJF’s Dynamite Diamond ring revealed

A top AEW star revealed he stole MJF's Dynamite Diamond ring on the recent edition of the flagship show. The star being discussed is Daniel Garcia. The former has been holding the ring since 2019 and often used to win matches with it.

The former American Champion has had a rough couple of days in London. He has been feuding with Will Ospreay for weeks now. The story started when MJF brutally attacked Daniel Garcia and later The Aerial Assassin confronted the heel. The duo then faced each other at Dynamite 250, where The Wolf of Wrestling was victorious. Meanwhile, Garcia was written off TV following the brutal attack.

After The Wolf of Wrestling cheated to win the title from Ospreay, the latter wrestled him in a rematch at All In. During the match, Daniel returned and helped The Aerial Assassin recapture the International Title at the event. Ahead of All In, the Salt of Earth claimed that his Dynamite Diamond ring was stolen.

In the recent edition of Dynamite, a very disgruntled MJF made his way to the ring and revealed he had lost the American Title and the ring in London. Later, Daniel Garcia attacked Maxwell and the duo were involved in a massive brawl. The former then revealed that he had stolen the former AEW World Champion's ring and pawned it to get to London.

It remains to be seen if Daniel and Maxwell will clash at All Out in September.

