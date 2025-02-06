A major star has hinted at a possible return to AEW Dynamite a few hours before tonight's show. This comes as a mystery competitor is set to compete against Will Ospreay.

Trent Beretta has not been seen since the July 13 episode of Collision, when he was written off TV to focus on recovering from a neck injury. He has not competed in the ring since AEW Double or Nothing in May last year against Orange Cassidy. This was said to be the match in which he sustained the injury that has kept him out of action.

On X/Twitter, Trent was seen with some rare activity online. He reposted a video featuring the Chirodectes Maculatus, a rare species of jellyfish. This may be him hinting at a rare Dynamite appearance later tonight.

"#aewdynamite tonight 8pm east," he wrote.

Later tonight, Will Ospreay is said to be in action against a mystery member of the Don Callis Family. It has been assumed that this is none of the four active members and could be Trent Beretta, as he was a member of the faction before his hiatus.

His last match on the show was eight and a half months ago. Coincidentally, it was a tag team match against Will Ospreay and Orange Cassidy. If the match is official, they could revisit this angle.

