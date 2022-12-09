Status of William Regal's major non-AEW project 

Tony Khan has confirmed that William Regal is leaving AEW to join WWE. There's now an update on the "Gentleman Villain" podcast provided by Matt Koon Regal’s co-host.

Since its launch in June, the "Gentleman Villain" podcast has featured Regal discussing his history in pro wrestling as well as both recent matches and his time spent in the ring. The podcast covered a wide range of topics, including Regal's beginnings as a pro wrestler in Europe. His time with WCW in the early 1990s, his time with WWE beginning in the late 1990s, and his work behind the scenes in NXT in the 2010s.

During the most recent episode of Regal's podcast, his co-host Matt Koon stated that Regal would not be doing the podcast again.

“Mr. Regal is no longer doing the podcast. We have three episodes left. This is one of them. Next week, we have something very special." (H/T - EWrestlingNews)

Further, Matt Koon discussed the podcast's future plans.

“The following week, we’re going to give a little preview into the new podcast, we call it my new podcast, but it’s not really, but someone much bigger, much more famous, much bigger in the wrestling world, much more current person that is going to have a podcast,” Koon said. (H/T - EWrestlingNews)

You can check out the video below:

William Regal says goodbye to his fellow AEW BCC members as he heads to WWE

Tony Khan responded to speculations that the Englishman will be going back to WWE during the ROH Final Battle Media Call. Regal decided not to renew his AEW contract.

The veteran has now tweeted an emotional message to his fellow BCC members, along with a link to the band Slade's song Far Far Away.

"To the members of the BCC. My favorite song by my favorite band who somehow knew when I was a child to write the story that is my life. It's been a pleasure fellas. We'll meet again," tweeted Regal.

You can check out his tweet below:

Fans of All Elite Wrestling may have seen The Gentleman Villain as a member of the BCC for the last time.

