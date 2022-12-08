William Regal breaks silence and sends a parting message for the Blackpool Combat Club amid rumors of imminent WWE return

William Regal is reportedly on his way back to WWE as he sent a farewell message to his Blackpool Combat Club stablemates on Twitter.

During the ROH Final Battle Media Call, Tony Khan addressed rumors that the Englishman would be returning to WWE. He confirmed that Regal chose not to extend his AEW contract.

The reason for his eventual departure was that William Regal wanted to spend more time with his son, who currently wrestles on the NXT brand under the name Charlie Dempsey.

On the most recent episode of AEW Dynamite, a pre-recorded backstage interview was played, where William Regal asked the Blackpool Combat Club to continue without him. The veteran has now posted a heartfelt message on his Twitter account along with a link to the song Far Far Away by the band Slade.

"To the members of the BCC. My favorite song by my favorite band who somehow knew when I was a child to write the story that is my life. It's been a pleasure fellas. We'll meet again," tweeted @RealKingRegal.

You can check out the post below:

William Regal @RealKingRegal To the members of the BCC. My favourite song by my favourite band who somehow knew when I was a child to write the story that is my life. It’s been a pleasure fellas. We’ll meet again….. youtu.be/2mFdHc18dCs via @YouTube To the members of the BCC. My favourite song by my favourite band who somehow knew when I was a child to write the story that is my life. It’s been a pleasure fellas. We’ll meet again…..youtu.be/2mFdHc18dCs via @YouTube https://t.co/pORe3j2hLj

Regal will still technically be a member of the AEW roster until the end of the year. But for now, it seems like All Elite Wrestling fans have seen the last of The Gentleman Villain as part of the BCC.

Will the Blackpool Combat Club be able to win titles without William Regal by their side?

As the old saying goes: "The show must go on," which carries extra weight for the members of the BCC as two of them will be attempting to bring gold back to the faction this week.

Wheeler Yuta will hope to wrap up his trilogy with Daniel Garcia at the Final Battle event on December 10 with the ROH Pure Championship around his waist. Meanwhile, Claudio Castagnoli will main event the last Ring of Honor show of the year against Chris Jericho.

Claudio Castagnoli will aim to regain the ROH World Championship that Jericho won from him at the Grand Slam edition of Dynamite in September 2022. However, if The Ocho retains his title, Castagnoli will follow William Regal through the BCC exit door and, in turn, become a Jericho Appreciation Society member.

