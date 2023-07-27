Stephanie Beatriz opens up about AEW star Samoa Joe's 'horrifying' new look (Exclusive)

Sportskeeda Wrestling readers have seen AEW star Samoa Joe terrorize his opponents for years. But this time around, he assumes an even deadlier persona than the one we've grown accustomed to – as Sweet Tooth in the Peacock Original, Twisted Metal.

The AEW powerhouse stars alongside Captain America himself, Anthony Mackie, as well as Stephanie Beatriz of Brooklyn Nine-Nine fame. Sportskeeda Wrestling spoke to the actress shortly before the current SAG-AFTRA strike began, and she opened up about being on set with The Samoan Submission Machine in an exclusive interview.

This is how Beatriz felt about working with Samoa Joe:

"It was so cool. I mean Joe is the nicest guy. Which is so weird when you see him in this incredibly iconic costume and mask. Just this horrifying look to this character." (7.27-7.44)

Beatriz feels that AEW fans gravitate towards Samoa Joe because of his natural penchant for physical storytelling:

"But Joe is the nicest guy. He’s also incredibly, incredibly talented. He is a master at what he does, which is physical storytelling. And that is why so many people love him in the wrestling world. Because you can see the story that he’s telling from a long way away and right up close. And he’s just incredibly good at moving his body and he’s just a master at it and the nicest guy." (7.46-8.16)

Catch your favorite AEW star terrorizing a post-apocalyptic landscape on Peacock

Beatriz also spoke about the unique tone of the show, where her character (Quiet) and Anthony Mackie's John Doe come across Samoa Joe as the terrifying Sweet Tooth. She explained what makes the show unique:

"Well, I think the show lends itself to a lot of black comedy. One of the reasons I wanted to be a part of it is because it was going to be produced by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick who are behind Deadpool and Zombieland and have this real dark tone in their comedy, and to me, that stuff is so funny." (6.03-6.19)

She continued:

"And then reading the scripts that Michael Jonathan Smith wrote, our writer and showrunner, he just gets that tone. I just love his sensibility of comedy. It’s so silly. One of the highest compliments I can give comedy is when I’m laughing and saying God, that’s so stupid. And that’s the kind of stuff I love." (6.20-6.41)

Hey, if your AEW appetite isn't satiated with Dynamite, Rampage, and Collision, maybe Twisted Metal will hit the spot just right!

