Stephanie Vaquer debuted in AEW shortly before WWE - Here's everything you need to know

By Sujay
Modified Apr 22, 2025 03:09 GMT
Stephanie Vaquer is a former AEW star. (Image credits: wwe.com)
Stephanie Vaquer is a former AEW star. (Image credits: wwe.com)

Stephanie Vaquer is one of the most sought-after names in WWE right now. The NXT Women’s Champion is head and shoulders above the rest in her class, and things are just starting.

Before she came to WWE, she was an established name on the independent scene. However, there is one thing that many wrestling fans don't know, and that is she had a brief stint in AEW before coming to WWE.

She made her AEW debut on May 29, 2024, and confronted TBS Champion Mercedes Mone as she was the NJPW Strong Women’s Champion. Vaquer went on to have her first match on Collision as she defeated Lady Frost.

Stephanie Vaquer finally fought Mercedes Mone in a winner-takes-all match at Forbidden Door. She lost the match and thereafter joined WWE.

Stephanie Vaquer admires Rhea Ripley

Stephanie Vaquer is a very important star in her own right, but even someone like her has her favorites. One of her favorite wrestlers is none other than Rhea Ripley.

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda’s Bill Apter, Vaquer said:

“I don't know, I try to be unique. Many amazing wrestlers [are] in WWE, but I try to be unique. Difficult [to name one inspiration], difficult question. Right now, Rhea Ripley. Yes [would like to face Ripley], she's amazing. She has many experiences, so I want to learn because she had many experiences.”

It is clear that Vaquer admires Rhea Ripley, and, interestingly, she came out to Vaquer’s rescue on RAW tonight. Given that it is only a matter of time before the former AEW star is moved to the main roster, we can all but expect her to take on Rhea Ripley in a match soon.

That could be for the NXT Title or any other title that Rhea Ripley might be holding. Either way, it will be a very interesting feud.

