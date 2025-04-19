Stephanie Vaquer reveals her WWE goal (Exclusive)

Stephanie Vaquer has been tipped by many to be one of WWE's top future stars. In an exclusive interview, The Dark Angel gave an insight into her wrestling mindset and ambitions to become the best in the world.

Ad

In July 2024, Vaquer was one of the most in-demand free agents in wrestling when she opted to sign for WWE. The Chilean will defend the NXT Women's Championship against Giulia, Jaida Parker, and Jordynne Grace at Stand & Deliver on April 19.

Ahead of the event, Vaquer told Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter what she wants to achieve in WWE:

"Pro wrestling is my life, so my dream is be the best, the best in the world, and as if I'm the best, and more championships, big WrestleMania [moments]. It's okay, but I want to be the best." [0:50 – 1:10]

Ad

Trending

Did you know a top WWE Superstar just wrestled outside the company? More details HERE

Asked how she began wrestling, Vaquer said she wanted to be an in-ring competitor from the first moment she saw WWE:

"What do you say in English when you love something and you just love? In Chile, pro wrestling [does] not exist, but the first time I saw WWE on television I say, 'Wow, this is what I want for my life.'" [1:18 – 1:40]

Ad

Ad

Watch the video above to hear Stephanie Vaquer's thoughts on Charlotte Flair, Rhea Ripley, and more.

Stephanie Vaquer's WWE inspiration

On April 20, Rhea Ripley will face Bianca Belair and Women's World Champion IYO SKY at WrestleMania 41. The Aussie has competed at five previous WrestleMania events and been involved in a title match every time.

Expand Tweet

Ad

While Stephanie Vaquer does not credit one specific wrestler for inspiring her, she respects Ripley's work over the last few years:

"I don't know, I try to be unique. Many amazing wrestlers [are] in WWE, but I try to be unique. Difficult [to name one inspiration], difficult question. Right now, Rhea Ripley. Yes [would like to face Ripley], she's amazing. She has many experiences, so I want to learn because she had many experiences." [1:52 – 2:52]

Ad

On February 1, Vaquer made her televised WWE main roster debut as a participant in the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble match. She lasted 19 minutes before being eliminated by Nia Jax.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Danny Hart Danny Hart is a journalist who has been reporting on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda since 2017. He grew up as a massive fan of football/soccer and wrestling, leading him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before assuming his current role, Hart worked as a football writer at Goal.com between 2009 and 2016. He prides himself on writing original content that is fact-based and highly accurate. Hart thoroughly proofreads his work before submitting it and relies only on credible sources for information.



Hart’s favorite pro wrestler is The Undertaker. He admires the 2022 WWE Hall of Famer’s ability to reinvent his character and remain relevant across his decades-long career. If given the keys to WWE’s creative department, he would bring back The Phenom for a farewell bout against AJ Styles in a stadium full of fans. Not only that, but he would love to have the multi-time world champion’s greatest rivals seated at ringside for the spectacle.



When not watching and covering sports, Hart enjoys long-distance running, playing video games, and listening to audiobooks and podcasts. Know More