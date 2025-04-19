Stephanie Vaquer reveals her WWE goal (Exclusive)

Stephanie Vaquer has been tipped by many to be one of WWE's top future stars. In an exclusive interview, The Dark Angel gave an insight into her wrestling mindset and ambitions to become the best in the world.
In July 2024, Vaquer was one of the most in-demand free agents in wrestling when she opted to sign for WWE. The Chilean will defend the NXT Women's Championship against Giulia, Jaida Parker, and Jordynne Grace at Stand & Deliver on April 19.
Ahead of the event, Vaquer told Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter what she wants to achieve in WWE:
"Pro wrestling is my life, so my dream is be the best, the best in the world, and as if I'm the best, and more championships, big WrestleMania [moments]. It's okay, but I want to be the best." [0:50 – 1:10]
Asked how she began wrestling, Vaquer said she wanted to be an in-ring competitor from the first moment she saw WWE:
"What do you say in English when you love something and you just love? In Chile, pro wrestling [does] not exist, but the first time I saw WWE on television I say, 'Wow, this is what I want for my life.'" [1:18 – 1:40]
Watch the video above to hear Stephanie Vaquer's thoughts on Charlotte Flair, Rhea Ripley, and more.
Stephanie Vaquer's WWE inspiration
On April 20, Rhea Ripley will face Bianca Belair and Women's World Champion IYO SKY at WrestleMania 41. The Aussie has competed at five previous WrestleMania events and been involved in a title match every time.
While Stephanie Vaquer does not credit one specific wrestler for inspiring her, she respects Ripley's work over the last few years:
"I don't know, I try to be unique. Many amazing wrestlers [are] in WWE, but I try to be unique. Difficult [to name one inspiration], difficult question. Right now, Rhea Ripley. Yes [would like to face Ripley], she's amazing. She has many experiences, so I want to learn because she had many experiences." [1:52 – 2:52]
On February 1, Vaquer made her televised WWE main roster debut as a participant in the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble match. She lasted 19 minutes before being eliminated by Nia Jax.
