Stephen Amell involved in upcoming WWE project, possible return after 7 years imminent?

Actor Stephen Amell has hinted at a possible collaboration with WWE once more. He is a long-time wrestling fan and has worked with the company previously. He wrestled at Summerslam 2015 alongside Neville (now known as Pac) to take on Bad News Barrett and Stardust (Cody Rhodes).

One of Stephen Amell's recent projects is the second season of his show Heels, which focuses on a local wrestling promotion run by two brothers. The show features Stephen Amell and Vikings star Alexander Ludwig. Several wrestlers in the industry have made cameos on the TV series, including former WWE superstars Luke Gallows and CM Punk.

In a live signing with Whatnot, the Arrow actor talked about the second season of Heels and how involved real-life wrestling is with the production of the show. He also talked about the possibility of a collaboration with WWE and AEW, considering his connections to Cody Rhodes and CM Punk, respectively.

"We have talked about various avenues for promoting the second season of the show," Amell said. "I mean, obviously we're a little less than two months away from it coming out, so we still have a little bit of time, but we're kicking around some ideas. Obviously if Cody was still with AEW, it'd be pretty cut and dry that we would do something with AEW. Now we got (Punk), who's on the show with AEW. We got Cody back in WWE. So I have a connection with Phil. I have a connection with Cody.

Stephen Amell also talks about possible collaborations with AEW down the road, which would be his first time directly working with them, and how he sees this happening. He also reveals that he is currently working with WWE on an undisclosed project.

I haven't done anything with AEW. I've done stuff with WWE. AEW feels like it might be a little bit more of a natural path right now, but I also am involved in a project for the WWE that comes out right around the same time that the second season of Heels comes out. So it's like, man, I don't know."

Earlier this week, Stephen Amell took to his Instagram and posted a photo with AEW superstar CM Punk, with a caption reading, "Don't skip a leg day." Punk and Amell previously worked together on Amell's TV series Heels. CM Punk briefly makes a cameo in the first season of the series and is said to return for the second season.

