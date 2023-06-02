Photo: 3-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion spotted training with Arrow Star Stephen Amell

Former AEW and WWE World Champion CM Punk was recently spotted training with Canadian actor Stephen Amell ahead of his much-anticipated wrestling return.

After months of speculation and multiple fall-outs, Tony Khan finally announced the blockbuster return of The Straight Edge Superstar on Dynamite this week.

Punk will make his comeback on the premiere of AEW Collision on June 17, which will emanate from his hometown of Chicago. The 44-year-old stalwart will be the poster boy for the company's new TV show on Saturday night.

Earlier today, Stephen Amell took to his Instagram handle to post a photo with CM Punk, with a caption reading, "Don't skip a leg day."

You can check out his Instagram post below:

Amell and Punk have developed a close friendship since working together in Starz's wrestling drama series 'Heels.' After the success of season one, the popular TV show will return for its season two on July 28, also starring CM Punk's wife and former WWE Superstar, April “AJ Lee” Mendez.

WWE legend Bully Ray reacts to CM Punk's return announcement

Tony Khan's bombshell announcement garnered mixed responses from the San Diego audience on AEW Dynamite.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, WWE veteran Bully Ray explained why some sections of AEW's faithful have turned on CM Punk lately:

"I'll say it was 70/30. 70% positive. And yes, because of the narrative, the speculation, the rumor of the innuendo, the story, people are going to feel a certain way towards Punk. Some people are going to feel negatively towards him..You had a match with the Undertaker at Wrestlemania, and you still weren't happy about it. You come to AEW, where everything is supposed to be rainbows and puppy dog tails. And within the first week internally, he was rubbing people the wrong way," Ray said.

The Second City Saint hadn't wrestled since All Out pay-per-view last year, which saw him usurp Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship. Amidst his absence, he went under the knife to repair a torn tricep injury he sustained in his match against The Purveyor of Violence.

However, now that he's fully healthy and appears to be in the best physical shape of his life, there's a massive buzz surrounding the second coming of CM Punk.

7 foot tall powerhouse claims he can chokeslam The Big Show here

Poll : 0 votes