“He would kick the sh*t out of me" - Four-time WWE Champion recalls harrowing match against Stone Cold Steve Austin

Steve Austin remains one of the biggest names in pro wrestling and has pummeled numerous legends along the way. In a recent interview, the former WWE Superstar recalled taking a massive beating from the Texas Rattlesnake.

So far, Stone Cold has mainly had good things to say when it comes to AEW. Austin has had minimal contact with the promotion, however, most likely because he's still signed to a WWE Legends contract.

Despite this, the legend believes it's a good thing that both promotions exist in order to provide more competition.

During an interview with The Wrestling Classic’s “Casual Conversations", former WWE Superstar Paul Wight recalled touring with Steve Austin in the UK and how he would pour beer on his head after matches.

“He would kick the sh*t out of me for about 3 or 4 minutes, beat me, and pour beer on my head,” Wight said.

Wight continued, recalling Austin's response when he found out that he was booked for a loss against the 7ft athlete.

“Vince, these people paid a lot of money to see Stone Cold Steve Austin drink a few beers and hit a few stunners, not do a job to the freaking Big Show,” Wight recalled. (H/T: WrestlingInc)

Vince McMahon would then take Stone Cold's advice, changing the outcome of the feud to favor him, but Wight was told to be more aggressive at the same time.

Old School Jason @Shoryuken91 Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Big Show vs Scott Hall and X-Pac ends in a no contest after Big Show Chokeslams Stone Cold out of the blue. Big Show is now a part of the nWo, he was last a member of the group back in WCW in 1998. The nWo stand over Austin as Raw goes off the air. Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Big Show vs Scott Hall and X-Pac ends in a no contest after Big Show Chokeslams Stone Cold out of the blue. Big Show is now a part of the nWo, he was last a member of the group back in WCW in 1998. The nWo stand over Austin as Raw goes off the air. https://t.co/iSCSQKfP5L

Today, Paul Wight seems at home within AEW and makes consistent appearances on DARK Elevation as a commentator and still works backstage. The legend recently underwent a second hip replacement surgery and is reportedly eyeing a final return to the Squared Circle.

Tony Khan reveals that he dreams of having prime Stone Cold Steve Austin in AEW

During an interview on The Masked Man Show, Tony Khan briefly listed some legends he wishes he could have signed at their prime. Khan initially picked Bret Hart, Ric Flair, and Randy Savage but eventually settled on Stone Cold.

"But, if you put a gun to my head and I had to answer, I'd probably say Steve Austin because he’s the biggest box office star in the history of the business and also one of the best workers, one of the greatest talkers. I think the greatest all-around package ever in this business is probably Steve Austin, when you look at the bottom line," said Khan. (H/T: Post Wrestling)

Alastair McKenzie🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @mckenzieas93V2 Chris Jericho a AEW employee appearing on Stone Cold Steve Austin's Broken Skull Podcast a WWE produced show is a big deal



It's certainly going to be the most watched podcast to date for so many reasons April 11th can't come soon enough Chris Jericho a AEW employee appearing on Stone Cold Steve Austin's Broken Skull Podcast a WWE produced show is a big dealIt's certainly going to be the most watched podcast to date for so many reasons April 11th can't come soon enough https://t.co/EBfQYsbTZ3

The WWE legend likely won't sign with AEW in any capacity and seems to be far more content with his weekly podcast and Straight Up Steve Austin, his reality TV show. Outside of his WrestleMania appearance this year, he isn't involved in wrestling anymore.

