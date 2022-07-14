"Tony Khan and I have been working together" - WWE legend teases returning for another match at AEW All Out this year

Paul Wight recently shed light on his in-ring status ahead of AEW's upcoming pay-per-view, All Out.

The World's Largest Athlete hasn't featured in a wrestling capacity since the March 30th episode of Dark: Elevation this year. That night, he squashed Austin Green to rack up his fourth overall victory under the AEW banner.

The former WWE Superstar has so far competed in one pay-per-view match, which went down at All Out last year. With the yearly pay-per-view set to return to the NOW Arena on September 4th this year, fans are pondering whether the veteran will lace up his boots on the show again.

Speaking to The Sportster, Paul Wight revealed that he and Tony Khan are working out on a program for him and will likely pull it off at the right time and in the right place:

"Oh, we're definitely looking. You know, it's funny. We've got so much incredible young talent in AEW, and we brought in so much, you know, incredible talent between Bryan Danielson and CM Punk, and Christian and these incredible talents that came up. There's always an opportunity to work with younger talent out there. I've been really focused on the commentary part of it. If anything comes up, storyline-wise, there's a few things that Tony Khan and I have been working together on off the books, and we're trying to find the right place to put it in, and then we'll introduce it," Wight said. (5:30)

The 50-year-old asserted that while he doesn't want to steal the spotlight away from anyone, he is ready if needed to perform for the company:

"At this stage of the game. To be honest with you, for me, it's stepping in, having a little bit of fun playing around, not really stealing the spotlight from anyone else because I don't have to, but it's just enhancing the show, maybe making the show a little bit better if I can," he added. (6:10)

Paul Wight could debut as a fictional character on AEW television soon

Wight is adamant about bringing back his decades-old fictional movie character on AEW television screens down the road.

Speaking to Wrestling Inc, The World's Largest Athlete confirmed that he would embrace the "Captain Insano" persona he enacted in The Waterboy film in 1998:

"Tony Khan and I have secured the rights to Captain Insano. There’s already an outfit made, the whole nine yards. We’re doing a lot of prep work, and this will be my last hoorah so to speak," he said.

With All Out still over a month away, Mr. Khan will have sufficient time to reintroduce Paul Wight in a new gimmick for a buzzworthy program.

