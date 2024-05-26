Steven Borden's AEW name could be "Stung," jokes former WWE star (Exclusive)

A former WWE star joked that Steve Borden's AEW name could be "Stung." He probably suggested this name because Steve is the son of The Icon, Sting.

EC3 first made a name for himself in TNA Wrestling where he played the role of Dixie Carter's nephew. After leaving TNA Wrestling, he went on to WWE where he didn't enjoy a very successful run in the company and was eventually released. Since his release, EC3 has been making waves in the independent scene as well as giving his thoughts on the wrestling business. He recently addressed Steve Borden's potential AEW name.

Steve Borden recently posted a photo to social media following which Dustin Rhodes offered him the chance to train at the Rhodes Wrestling Academy. This sparked a lot of interesting from the wrestling community. Speaking on Sportkeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws podcast, Vince Russo, EC3, and Dr. Chris where discussing what Steve Borden's AEW name could be when the former WWE star came out with a funny suggestion.

"So, it can't be Stung?" joked EC3. [1:12 - 1:15]

Dr. Chris then mentioned that the character could be dead on arrival because he has committed the act of stinging someone.

Vince Russo on working with AEW star Dustin Rhodes

Dustin Rhodes has been around the wrestling business for quite some time now and has worked with a lot of people in the industry, including Vince Russo. However, Dustin was seemingly not in a good place when working with the former WCW writer.

In the same podcast episode, Vince Russo recalled that Dustin was not in a good relationship with Dusty Rhodes while they were working together.

"Well bro, I was working with Dustin when he was not in a good place with Dusty. I mean there were a lot of deep-rooted issues, bro. So like Dustin did not want to embrace it at time the way, you know, Cody [Rhodes] does today, you know what I mean." [4:19 - 4:41]

Dustin Rhodes has been doing a good job in All Elite Wrestling and even competed in in a AEW World Title Eliminator match recently.

If you use any of the quotes from the article, then link to the original source with an H/T to Sportskeeda.