"Still very unreal to me" - Former WWE star comments on sharing a ring with Sting in AEW

A former WWE star just commented on competing against Sting in AEW.

Swerve Strickland has had one of the best years of his professional wrestling career. He went on to become a top star in the company and was involved in some major storylines.

One of those storylines was against Sting and Darby Allin. In fact, he even got to compete against the Icon and Allin in a coffin match at AEW All In last year. Although he ended up on the losing side of that match, Swerve had nothing but nice things to say about his former rival.

In an interview with Fightful, Swerve Strickland opened up about his All In match against the Icon and Darby Allin by calling the whole moment unreal:

"Still very unreal to me. The photo of me doing the 450 about to crash onto him is one of my favorite photos I’ve ever taken ever. Just to see the background. To see so much symbolism that’s going on in there and to have one of my best friends, Darby, across from me as well. I get to share that moment with him."

Kevin Nash explained the real reason he did not attend Sting's retirement match

Sting's retirement match was treated like a big deal. It was the whole focal point of AEW Revolution 2024. The Icon had all his friends and former colleagues there to watch him compete one last time. However, Kevin Nash wasn't present for his final farewell.

During a recent episode of his Kliq This podcast, Nash explained why he wasn't present for his friend's retirement match.

“Number one, I’m gonna be in the ring with the Young Bucks. They’re both athletic as f*k, and I’m in pretty damn good shape. I mean, there’s no f*king way if I’m getting involved; I’m not powerbombing those two f*kers. I’m going to powerbomb them both, and now who’s night is it? Why am I doing anything? Why am I powerbombing two guys he’s going to beat later? Why am I being involved? Now, guess what? You take all that out of the equation if I’m sitting on my couch in Florida. So there we go!''

He continued:

''It had nothing to do with Triple H. It had nothing to do with me being a WWE guy. It had everything to do with [the fact] that I know what’s right for me. I know what’s right for the match. I know what’s right for the evening. In my opinion, I did exactly what I thought was right, which was [to] stay the f*k at home,” he said. [H/T: Ringsidenews.com]

It would've been nice if Kevin Nash could've gotten involved in the Icon's final match.

