Sting announced for huge farewell appereance; set to bid emotional goodbye

Sting has just been announced for a major non-wrestling event, which will likely serve as his farewell appearance. He is set for an emotional goodbye in a place that is important to his career.The Icon had an almost four-decade-long career that ended last year at AEW Revolution. During the event, he teamed up with Darby Allin to take on the Young Bucks in his retirement match. His only appearance in the ring since then was at All In 2024 when he came to Allin's aid after The Elite attacked him.PWInsider has just reported that Sting is set to make one more final appearance in his iconic face paint. He will do so this Friday, July 25, at a Big Time Wrestling event in Charlotte, NC. This city is essential to his career, as he made an appearance there during his time with Jim Crockett Promotions and WCW. Apart from being billed from the town, Sting had fought Flair there to an iconic 45-minute time-limit draw at Clash of the Champions I in 1988He will not be competing in a match, but will be present and available to meet fans for autographs and photos.Sting guarantees he's retiredRecently, the WWE Hall of Famer made an appearance on the Major Wrestling Figure podcast with Matt Cardona and Matt Sterling. He was asked whether there was any possibility for one final match in him.The legend confirmed that he was now fully retired. He revealed that fans had urged him for another match, but he put his foot down and said that with his age, it was enough already.“No. I’ve got enough fans going, ‘One more. Just one more. One more match.’ Yeah, right. One more match. I’m 66 now. Enough is enough,” said Sting. [H/T Ringside News]The veteran's appearance this Friday will be a memorable one, as it will be his last time in his iconic face paint in Charlotte, and it will hold more significance due to the city's importance in his career.