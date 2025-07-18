WWE Hall of Famer officially confirms he has retired and will never wrestle again

A WWE Hall of Famer has officially laid down the hammer and confirmed his retirement, stating he will never wrestle again. This is sure to disappoint some fans.

Ad

This particular star had a career that spanned decades and three major companies and was universally loved. The legend is none other than Sting. The former WCW star last wrestled in 2024, where he teamed up with Darby Allin to take on The Young Bucks in his retirement match at Revolution. The duo of Allin and Sting successfully defended their AEW World Tag Team Championship.

However, despite being away for more than a year, his fans still hope for one final match from him. While speaking on the Major Wrestling Figure podcast, The Icon was asked about a final match, to which he replied:

Ad

Trending

“No. I’ve got enough fans going, ‘One more. Just one more. One more match.’ Yeah, right. One more match. I’m 66 now. Enough is enough,” said Sting. [H/T Ringside News]

These WWE segments are not for kids - Watch here 😏

Ad

Sting sends a message to former WWE star Adam Cole

Former WWE star Adam Cole recently had to relinquish his TNT Title before the All In pay-per-view due to concussion issues. It was an emotional time as it was revealed that he was also contemplating retirement.

Sting, who has been on the end of a few injuries himself, sent a message of support to The Panama City Playboy in the wake of his announcement. Taking to X/Twitter, the veteran wrote:

Ad

“One of the truly, truly good ones, who has been making an impact on the entire industry for years. Get well quick @AdamColePro! 👊🏼🦂.”

Expand Tweet

That was a classy gesture from former WWE star Sting, and everyone from him, the rest of the AEW roster, and the wrestling world will be hoping that Adam Cole makes a quick recovery and comes back to doing what he does best.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sujay Sujay is a pro wrestling writer at Sportskeeda. Among all the wrestling legends in the industry, his favorite wrestler is WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. However, if he gets an opportunity to go back in time and be a manager to someone during the Attitude era, it would be The Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels. Know More

Big issue with Rhea Ripley revealed HERE