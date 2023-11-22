Sting breaks silence after sharing a heartwarming moment with his son at AEW Full Gear 2023

Since Sting announced his retirement from the squared circle, he has been cherishing every moment that he gets as the legend will bid farewell to wrestling at the AEW Revolution Pay-Per-View next year.

At AEW Full Gear, The Icon, Darby Allin, and Adam Copeland, formerly known as Edge, joined forces and defeated The Patriarchy consisting of Christian Cage, Luchasaurus, and Nick Wayne in a fast-paced bout.

Following the match, The Vigilante took to Twitter and posted a picture of him along with his son.

"Thank you again, LA, for all of the memories over all of the years! I'm going to miss you all. How great it was to have @StevenBorden85 with me at #AEWFullGear! The cherry on top." Sting shared.

You can watch Sting's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

The Undertaker talked about Sting's career

Every wrestling fan has dreamt of seeing The Undertaker face Sting in a classic match. But, as both the legends wrestled at different promotions for the majority of their careers, the match could not happen.

While talking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, The Undertaker talked about Sting's career and reflected on their match that never happened.

"Yeah I would love to say, Sting, congratulations man, on just a spectacular career. I mean just one true icon of our industry. He's done everything, and like I said just the longevity of that character, just well done, and congratulations, and I hope retirement is everything that you want it to be and you deserve everything that you have and all the accolades, and yeah, I mean, he deserves it all... [One if he's faced him] I'd have killed him. Oh, man! Come on. He'd have got a Tombstone bro, he's going out after I'd planted him," The Undertaker said.

The Deadman also congratulated The Icon for his long and successful career.

Who do you think will be The Icon's final opponent at the AEW Revolution 2024? Let us know in the comments section below.

What did Undertaker whisper to Bray Wyatt? Sportskeeda Wrestling asked him right here.