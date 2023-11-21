"I'd have killed him"- The Undertaker makes serious comment on the possibility of him facing AEW legend, Sting (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker expressed his opinion on what would have happened if he and the AEW star Sting had a one-on-one clash.

The Deadman has etched his name as one of the most decorated professional wrestlers of all time. He maintained the gravity of the unique gimmicks he played throughout his career. During a recent episode of his Six Feet Under podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer asserted that his fans are not happy with him. The reason behind it was he opened up on his podcast on various topics and dropped the spooky side of taking souls and other eerie elements.

The Undertaker recently opened up in an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter on what would happen if he clashed with the legendary wrestler Sting. The Phenom claimed in a ghost-like manner that he would have put The Vigilante to death. He also gave words of appreciation for The Icon's career for maintaining the spectacular character in wrestling.

"Yeah I would love to say, Sting, congratulations man, on just a spectacular career. I mean just one true icon of our industry. He's done everything, and like I said just the longevity of that character, just well done, and congratulations, and I hope retirement is everything that you want it to be and you deserve everything that you have and all the accolades, and yeah, I mean, he deserves it all... I'd have killed him. Oh, man! Come on. He'd have got a Tombstone bro, he's going out after I'd planted him," The Undertaker said. [0:43 - 1:28]

The Undertaker opened up on his career trajectory with 'American Bada**' character

The Undertaker opened up on how the 'American Bada**' character changed his career in wrestling.

On his Six Feet Under podcast, the Hall of Famer asserted that his biker-inspired character drew people's attention and thus increased his chances to flourish in the WWE industry. He also conveyed the streak of WrestleMania would have broken sooner without the gimmick.

“I would have to think the percentages would be pretty high that the streak would have gotten broken sooner. I don’t know that for certain, but the percentages and my understanding of our business tell me that [it] would have been a nice checkmark on somebody that was coming up. Little did we know that Steve’s [Austin] career would be cut short. Little did we know that [The] Rock was going to come off and become a big movie star. I would have gotten fed to one of them, and it would have been the right thing to do,” The Undertaker said. [H/T Ringside News]

It would be interesting to see if The Undertaker will make more appearances on WWE TV in the coming months.

