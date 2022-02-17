"You'll get your a** beat too" – WWE legend sends an explicit call out to Sting

AEW star and former WWE Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy took to social media to call out fellow roster member and WCW icon Sting.

In the aftermath of Sammy Guevara vs. Darby Allin for the TNT Championship, Andrade Hardy Family Office made their presence known. Hardy beat down Allin with Andrade El Idolo's assistance. Andrade then beat down Guevara and escaped with the title belts.

One person who avoided contact with the AHFO was The Icon, however, his days may be numbered as Matt Hardy took to Twitter to say the "Stinger" will get some too if he's not careful.

Check out Matt Hardy's tweet below:

Matt Hardy should be careful dealing with the former WCW Champion, as he can still hold his own. Currently boasting a 7-0 record in AEW, The Icon will be ready for a fight whenever Andrade Hardy Family Office comes calling.

Sting's protege Darby Allin was defeated by Sammy Guevara on AEW Dynamite

The Icon wasn't at ringside for Darby Allin's TNT title Match with Sammy Guevara as he wanted to let his protege have full focus. The match didn't disappoint.

With two of the Four Pillars of AEW squaring off, fans knew they were in for a treat. Allin and Guevara put everything on the line to claim the championship, from top-rope Spanish Flys to Senton Bombs on the apron.

In the end, it was Guevara who won, thanks to a distraction from Andrade. However, with Andrade stealing Guevara's belts after the match, the former NXT Champion stated his claim to becoming the next TNT Champion.

What did you think of AEW Dynamite's main event? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Edited by Abhinav Singh