"Such an honor" - Wrestling legend Sting claims he wants top AEW star by his side during former rival's retirement match

WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW star Sting claimed he wants his friend and tag team partner Darby Allin to be by his side for The Great Muta's retirement match.

Since his AEW debut, he and Darby Allin have been teaming up. They have wrestled in several matches together. The duo recently teamed up with former TNT Champion Miro to defeat The House of Black at AEW All Out. Following this win, Allin and Sting defeated Brody King and Buddy Matthews in the Grand Slam edition of AEW Rampage.

The WWE Hall of Famer will share a squared circle one last time with The Great Muta. During an interview with Sports Illustrated, The Icon spoke about Muta's retirement match and wanted to take his tag team partner along with him to Japan.

"I’m trying to get Darby Allin to come with me... It’s such an honor, especially since that will be his last night as The Great Muta character.” Sting said.

Sting and The Great Muta have reunited one last time on American soil

During the same interview, the former WCW Champion opened up about the fact that he does not have too much time left in his career and wants to do as much as possible to ensure the fans are entertained.

“I know my days are numbered, so I’m trying to make the most out of the time left and give the fans everything I have before this wave comes into shore for good,” said Sting. [H/T Sports Illustrated]

The Icon also reminisced upon the time he shared the ring with his long-time rival on AEW Rampage.

“I’m grateful that Muta was able to be here with me in the United States. That’s a memory I’m going to hold onto, and it signifies the end of our era. I’m looking forward to having one last grand hoorah with The Great Muta, especially in Japan.” [H/T Sports Illustrated]

The two will be teaming up yet again for Muta's retirement match. We will have to wait and see if Darby joins them.

