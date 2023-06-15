Sting confronts 4-time WWE World Champion to tease his first singles match in AEW

Sting confronted a four-time WWE World Champion tonight and teased his first-ever singles match on AEW programming. The star in question is Chris Jericho.

Tonight on Dynamite, former TNT Champion Sammy Guevara showed up to address the crowd. This was the first time the AEW star made an appearance on the promotion since losing the Pillars four-way match at Double or Nothing for the world title.

The three-time TNT Champion mentioned that despite him suffering defeat in the world title match, his goals are still the same. He stated that he was still gunning for the top prize in the company.

The Spanish God was interrupted by Darby Allin and he congratulated the star who is soon to become a father. Allin also questioned if Guevara needed to be a part of The Jericho Appreciation Society.

As Guevara was about to respond, his mentor and fellow faction member Chris Jericho showed up. The Ocho asked Guevara why was he never called upon to provide him some help to capture the AEW World Title. Sammy Guevara replied by claiming that if Jericho had called him then maybe he would not have lost twice to Adam Cole.

An irate Ocho demanded that the three-time TNT Champion apologized right away. While Guevara refused to do so, Darby Allin interfered and took some shots at Jericho.

The first-ever AEW World Champion demanded that he and Guevara face Allin in a two-on-one match, but only to be surprised by the appearance of Sting. Both stars had a staring contest until The Demi-God retreated.

Both Jericho and Sting have been colleagues for a long time but had never had the opportunity to fight each other. If this match between Sting and Jericho is confirmed, this will mark the two battling each other in a match for the first time.

This will also be the first official singles match of Sting in AEW.

What was your reaction to the Sting confronting Chris Jericho? Let us know in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes