"You really beat him up dad"- Sting discloses his daughter's reaction to his matches in AEW

Sting's longevity in the wrestling business has allowed his children to see their father compete through multiple different eras.

It's a rarity that wrestlers' kids are fortunate enough to experience their parents' careers while they're still active. Dominik Mysterio is an exception who has followed in his father Rey Mysterios' footsteps and been able to wrestle alongside him.

Sting recently wrote a column in The Players' Tribune, in which he opened up about his daughter, Gracie Borden's, reaction to his matches in AEW. The Vigilante revealed that his daughter missed the height of his WCW career as she was a newborn at the time.

The veteran added that Gracie is now eager to learn about his past after watching him compete in AEW. The WWE Hall of Famer said his daughter also exchanges texts with him after his matches:

"The coolest part, for me, is that my kids get such a huge kick out seeing their dad on TV, still flying through tables. Especially my daughter, Gracie. She was born a couple years after I got sober, and she completely missed all the WCW stuff. It’s only since I joined AEW that she’s really started to poke around YouTube and understand my career. Because of social media, she started seeing all these old clips, and now she’s so into it that she’ll text me after every match like a regular fan would text me. “You really beat him up dad! He was trying to diss you, and you BROUGHT IT TONIGHT! You’re the man!!!!”

It's worth recalling that Sting's son, Garrett Borden, was once part of The Icon's storyline with Kurt Angle in TNA years ago.

Sting and Darby Allin could soon feud with The Hardy Boyz

On Dynamite this week, Jeff Hardy made his much-awaited AEW debut after finishing his 90-day non-compete clause following his WWE release.

The Charismatic Enigma rescued Matt Hardy, The Icon and Allin from Andrade and AHFO members. After The Hardy Boyz reunited, they had a friendly staredown with the face-painted duo, seemingly planting seeds for a future feud. Whether the dream match happens sooner or later remains to be seen.

