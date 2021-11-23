When Kurt Angle brutally attacked AEW star Sting's son

Sting and Kurt Angle were each other's biggest rivals when they worked together under TNA, now known as IMPACT Wrestling. Turning the clock back to 2007, both men ignited a bad-blood feud over the world title that didn't just remain limited to the ring but also became personal outside the squared circle.

That led us to one of the incidents during their storyline that brought up Sting's son, Garrett Borden. Did anyone know that Kurt Angle once brutally attacked Jr. Borden? You may not be aware of this attack, which is why we're taking a trip down memory lane to talk about when the Olympic Gold Medalist laid his hands-on Sting's son.

To cut a long story short, Kurt Angle's then-wife Karen Jarrett became a central figure in her husband's rivalry with the WCW Icon. It's worth noting that Kurt Angle was holding all the major titles at the time. Alongside his world title, he was able to capture the X-Division and tag team titles.

The face-painted star was one-half of the tag team champions, alongside Angle. The rift kickstarted between the two during their unsuccessful title defense against Team Pacman at No Surrender. Angle's then-wife Karen alleged that Sting slapped her, though the latter asked her to leave the arena.

The aftermath saw the former WWE Champion deliver an Angle Slam on The Icon, thus allowing the opponents to win the tag team gold.

Osiris Diaz @OzzyDiaz That Kurt Angle vs Sting in Bound For Glory 2007 is an epic match!!! http://t.co/UcyhvtSE9c That Kurt Angle vs Sting in Bound For Glory 2007 is an epic match!!! http://t.co/UcyhvtSE9c

From there on, the feud became intense as Angle was hell-bent on destroying Sting for putting his hands on Karen. The former began stalking Sting's son Garrett Borden. The company depicted an on-screen scenario that depicted Angle pulling Borden Jr. out of his car and brutally assaulting him in public.

Sting then retaliated inside the ring when he dethroned Kurt Angle for the TNA World Heavyweight Championship at the Bound For Glory pay-per-view. However, his title reign was short-lived as The Olympic Gold Medalist won it back a week later.

Kurt Angle recently commented whether or not he will renew the feud with Sting in AEW

Kurt Angle recently turned down the possibility of having another match with Sting, even though the latter is still an active in-ring performer. The former WWE Champion stated that both men are too old to wrestle each other:

"Well considering I’m 52 and Sting’s a lot older than I am, I’d say the chances are no, slim to none," Angle said. "For many reasons, we’re too old.

Kurt Angle has already retired from the in-ring competition, while Sting is still rewriting the final chapter of his pro wrestling career in AEW.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

What's your take on Sting's rivalry with Kurt Angle from back in the day? Sound off in the comments section below.

Jeff Hardy teases a reunion with his brother Matt in AEW here

Edited by Brandon Nell