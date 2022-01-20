"Tony, thank you for letting me write my story"- Former WWE star expresses gratitude after AEW Dynamite

Sting expressed his gratitude to AEW President Tony Khan after Dynamite went off the air last night.

The WCW Icon had a chance to relive the glory of competing in Washington D.C., this week, the same place where he controversially defeated Hulk Hogan for the WCW Championship at Starrcade 1997.

Sting and Darby Allin defeated The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster) in an incredibly hard-hitting tag team contest this past Wednesday night.

Soon after the match, Mr. Khan, Sonjay Dutt (producer), and play-by-play commentator Tony Schiavone joined the two face-painted stars in the ring for a promo segment.

AEW's head honcho put Darby Allin over in front of the crowd before recalling Sting's monumental night at Starcade 1997:

"He [Sonjay Dutt] was in the crowd like so many people here, like so many people backstage. He was in the crowd at Starrcade 97. For better or worse, I'm glad we got to do something very special for Washington D.C. For the man who deserves it more than anybody to be as big a name, as important a person has been in modern professional wrestling, ladies and gentlemen, let's give it up for Sting," Tony Khan said.

Sting then grabbed the mic and cut a heartfelt promo, in which he thanked Bryce Remsburg, who officiated his match this week.

The WWE Hall of Famer then sincerely thanked Mr. Khan for allowing him to rewrite the final chapter of his pro wrestling career:

"I did not know this was gonna happen tonight, I promise you. But I want to thank you, Bryce [Remsburg] excellent job tonight. Tony, thank you for letting me write my story the way I want to write," Sting said.

Sting and Tony Khan even hugged each other in the ring, showing how much respect the two men have for one another.

You can check out the entire clip below:

Sting revealed how his match against The Acclaimed was controversial on AEW Dynamite

Furthermore, AEW star Sting shared an interesting bit that went down during his and Allin's match against The Acclaimed. The 62-year old star called this week's match as controversial as his WCW Championship win over Hogan back in the day.

Sting revealed that someone from the crowd yelled "That's somebody's Grandpa" at him when The Acclaimed had a numbers game on him. In response to that statement, The Icon stated that he took care of the business back in the day, and he took care of it again, two decades later:

"You saw it way back, when in 1997 that controversial night. You know what, tonight was almost just as controversial. Let me tell you how. Yeah, this is big. This is gonna be all over social media. As The Acclaimed was kind of having their way with me here a little while ago, I heard somebody say, come on guys, that's somebody's Grandpa. You know what, in 1997, I took care of business, (...) just like in 1997, this was just as controversial. Tonight, The Acclaimed, I have my way with you, tonight. This granddad had his way."

AEW's Sting visibly had the most memorable night of his wrestling career last night. Now that he and Darby are 6-0 in the tag team division, it would be interesting to see what the duo plan on doing next.

