Sting could face a record-breaking AEW star in his retirement match, says legend

Former WWE Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy has discussed the possibility of Sting facing a top AEW star who recently achieved a big milestone.

The record-breaking AEW star in question is MJF. He recently became the longest-reigning World Champion in the promotion's history after he surpassed Kenny Omega.

After decades in the business, The Icon is set to retire from in-ring competition at the Revolution pay-per-view next year. Meanwhile, fans are speculating who his last opponent could be, with many top names like Chris Jericho and Darby Allin being the favorites.

On the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, The Broken One explained how MJF putting his title on the line against Sting in the latter's final match could be intriguing.

“I think it would be a hell of a deal, too, if it was his last match and say MJF is still the champion at that point if it was him vs. MJF. One last chance on one last night to try and win the AEW Heavyweight Title before he retires. That’s intriguing as well,” said Matt. [H/T Bodyslam.net]

Matt Hardy also suggested other names for Sting's retirement match

Besides MJF, Matt Hardy also discussed other top AEW names worthy of being The Icon's last opponent, including Kenny Omega.

“I would love to see his last match be against a top star. I would love to see it be against a Kenny Omega or MJF. Considering it’s AEW, it would not surprise me if it’s against Darby Allin. I can see him, too, being cool with that in an effort to try and leave something special for Darby when he’s getting ready to step away.” [H/T Bodyslam.net]

It will be interesting to see what Tony Khan will have in store for The Icon's final run as an in-ring competitor. Will the Hall of Famer challenge for The Devil's gold in his last bout? Only time will tell.

