Sting has a heartfelt moment with his son at AEW Full Gear 2023 [Watch]

At AEW Full Gear, wrestling legend Sting competed in a tag team match match in Los Angeles. Post-match, he shared a heartfelt moment with his son.

The Icon teamed up with Adam Copeland and Darby Allin in a six-man tag team match against the trio of Christian Cage, Nick Wayne, and Luchasaurus. The babyfaces walked out with the win in the opening match of AEW Full Gear.

Following his team's victory, Sting shared a heartfelt moment with his son, Steve Borden. Taking to Instagram, Borden shared a video of him embracing his father and also sent a two-word message.

"Peak moments @stinger," wrote Borden.

The Undertaker sent a message to AEW star Sting ahead of his retirement

Ahead of Sting's retirement from pro wrestling, The Undertaker sent a special message to The Icon.

While a dream match between the two men never occurred, Sting and The Undertaker have often been put in the same sentence, thanks to their contributions to professional wrestling.

Speaking in an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, The Deadman congratulated The Icon for his illustrious career.

Here's what he said:

"I would love to say, Sting, congratulations, man, on just a spectacular career! I mean (he) is just one true icon of our industry. He has done everything. Like I said, just the longevity of that character, it's just well done, and congratulations. I hope retirement is everything that you want it to be, and you deserve everything that you have and all the accolades. Yeah, I mean, he deserves it all."

After contributing over 35 years to pro wrestling, Sting is finally set to close the curtains on his career at the Revolution 2024 pay-per-view. It remains to be seen who his final opponent will be.

