Sting makes emotional announcement; marks the end of an era

AEW legend Sting has made a huge announcement, which seemingly marks the end of an era. It appears that The Icon will be retiring one of his most well-known looks this coming weekend. The man once known as the &quot;Franchise of WCW&quot; has been retired from in-ring action since last year's Revolution pay-per-view, where he wrestled his final match, successfully defending the AEW World Tag Team Championships alongside Darby Allin in a brutal and bloody Texas Tornado bout against The Young Bucks. He also appeared at All In : London 2024 to save the face-painted daredevil from being set aflame by The Elite after Darby's TNT Title match at the event against Jack Perry. Even though The Icon is finished with the squared circle, he has continued to attend various wrestling and pop-cultural conventions and programs. The legend is currently on his 2025 or Never convention tour, at the end of which he is set to retire his classic face paint. In an Instagram post from a few hours ago, Sting revealed that he will be in attendance this Saturday at Scaradise in Tampa, Florida, where he will be donning his red NWO Wolfpac face paint for the very last time. &quot;This Saturday in Tampa - my final appearance in the red face paint 👊🏼🦂,&quot; said the caption of the post.Check out the veteran's IG post BELOW: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAlthough The Stinger signed a non-wrestling &quot;licensing&quot; deal with AEW last year, he has not been featured on the company's television programming in some time now. Sting's recent photograph with an actor and occasional wrestlerSting is regarded throughout the wrestling world as one of the unquestionable all-time greats. Although the WWE Hall of Famer had initially concluded his legendary career in the sports entertainment juggernaut, he later signed on with AEW in 2020, where he proceeded to have an acclaimed retirement run ending at Revolution 2024. Having hung up his boots, The Vigilante has often been seen lately without his face paint and costumes. He recently appeared in such a photograph alongside Paul Walter Hauser, an Emmy-winning actor who has pursued a career in pro-wrestling and has been featured on AEW and on ROH. Paul Walter Hauser with the WCW, WWE and AEW icon [Source : A user's X/Twitter profile]It remains to be seen when the 66-year-old might make his return on All Elite Wrestling television.