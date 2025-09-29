  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Sting makes emotional announcement; marks the end of an era

Sting makes emotional announcement; marks the end of an era

By Anurag Mukherjee
Modified Sep 29, 2025 01:51 GMT
WWE Hall of Famer Sting [Image Credits: AEW
WWE Hall of Famer Sting [Image Credits: AEW's X profile]

AEW legend Sting has made a huge announcement, which seemingly marks the end of an era. It appears that The Icon will be retiring one of his most well-known looks this coming weekend.

Ad

The man once known as the "Franchise of WCW" has been retired from in-ring action since last year's Revolution pay-per-view, where he wrestled his final match, successfully defending the AEW World Tag Team Championships alongside Darby Allin in a brutal and bloody Texas Tornado bout against The Young Bucks. He also appeared at All In : London 2024 to save the face-painted daredevil from being set aflame by The Elite after Darby's TNT Title match at the event against Jack Perry.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Even though The Icon is finished with the squared circle, he has continued to attend various wrestling and pop-cultural conventions and programs. The legend is currently on his 2025 or Never convention tour, at the end of which he is set to retire his classic face paint. In an Instagram post from a few hours ago, Sting revealed that he will be in attendance this Saturday at Scaradise in Tampa, Florida, where he will be donning his red NWO Wolfpac face paint for the very last time.

Ad
"This Saturday in Tampa - my final appearance in the red face paint 👊🏼🦂," said the caption of the post.

Triple H secretly dislikes these WWE stars? Check Now!

Check out the veteran's IG post BELOW:

Ad

Although The Stinger signed a non-wrestling "licensing" deal with AEW last year, he has not been featured on the company's television programming in some time now.

Sting's recent photograph with an actor and occasional wrestler

Sting is regarded throughout the wrestling world as one of the unquestionable all-time greats. Although the WWE Hall of Famer had initially concluded his legendary career in the sports entertainment juggernaut, he later signed on with AEW in 2020, where he proceeded to have an acclaimed retirement run ending at Revolution 2024.

Ad

Having hung up his boots, The Vigilante has often been seen lately without his face paint and costumes. He recently appeared in such a photograph alongside Paul Walter Hauser, an Emmy-winning actor who has pursued a career in pro-wrestling and has been featured on AEW and on ROH.

Paul Walter Hauser with the WCW, WWE and AEW icon [Source : A user&#039;s X/Twitter profile]
Paul Walter Hauser with the WCW, WWE and AEW icon [Source : A user's X/Twitter profile]

It remains to be seen when the 66-year-old might make his return on All Elite Wrestling television.

About the author
Anurag Mukherjee

Anurag Mukherjee

Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He holds a BA and MA degree in English along with a TEFL certification to teach English. Before Sportskeeda, he worked as a Content and Correspondence writer at Nayabad Titas, a theater group. He has also worked as a English language tutor.

To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.

Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.

As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.

Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction.

Know More

Worst WWE World Champions Ranked - Watch Now!

Quick Links

Edited by Anurag Mukherjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications