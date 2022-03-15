×
AEW Star mourns Scott Hall, praises him for pivotal role in career

Hall played a big role in transforming his career for the better (Pic Source: WWE)
Karan Bedi
ANALYST
Modified Mar 15, 2022 10:08 AM IST
News

It was announced that Scott Hall had passed away after being taken off life support. AEW star Sting mourned the loss and praised Hall for his "one-of-a-kind" insight that helped his career.

Hall passed away at the age of 63 after being taken off life support. He suffered three heart attacks due to complications post his hip surgery.

Fans mourned the loss of the man who was at the center of the wrestling business in the 1990s. Moreover, many praised Hall for his 'wrestling mind,' providing insights to many, including Sting.

It was Hall who suggested that Sting should don the 'Crow' gimmick. It proved to be a rebirth of sorts for Sting and cemented his place as a legend in the business. The Icon took to Twitter to mourn the Hall of Famer's passing, describing it as 'Heartbreaking.'

"Heart breaking, HUGE loss. He definitely made us all better - helped me with that one-of-a-kind Scott Hall insight. So many “Too Sweet” memories. Scott - you will be missed," Sting wrote.
The Bad Guy will go down in history as one of the most charismatic wrestlers of all time. His promos enthralled the audience with his words, oozing 'machismo' every time he was on screen. He will undoubtedly remain in fans' memories forever.

How many times did Scott Hall win the WWE Intercontinental title?

March 20th 1994, WrestleMania 10. 27 years ago today Razor Ramon defeated @ShawnMichaels in the first WrestleMania Ladder Match to win the Intercontinental Title, one of the greatest matches of all time. #WWE https://t.co/WMmkhONbnO

While Scott Hall never won the WWE Championship or was a world champion in WCW, he left his mark on the industry with the Intercontinental Championship.

His feuds with Shawn Michaels and Kevin Nash (aka Diesel) were pivotal during his run as Razor Ramon in WWE. Hall won the title four times and established the title as one of the most-sought after belts. Many often see him as one of the greatest WWE Superstars, never to have won the WWE Championship.

While Hall didn't have the most reigns with the title, he is still considered one of the greatest Intercontinental Champions in history.

We at Sportskeeda extend our condolences to the friends and family of Scott Hall during this tragic time.

Edited by Angana Roy
