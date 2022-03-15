WWE confirms that Scott Hall has passed away, aged 63

WWE has confirmed that Hall of Famer and multi-time champion Scott Hall has unfortunately passed away at the age of 63. His best friend and fellow Hall of Famer Kevin Nash confirmed a day prior that Hall would be taken off life support once his family arrived.

Hall was on life support at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta, Georgia, and had suffered three heart attacks and further complications with a blood clot.

After Kevin Nash's post, everybody knew that this was inevitable. This week's RAW opened with a graphic of the episode being dedicated to Scott Hall's memory, confirming the passing of the WWE Hall of Famer.

WWE extends its condolences to Hall's family, friends and fans. WWE is saddened to learn that two-time WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall has passed away.

Hall's legacy will live on forever. He is a multi-time Intercontinental Champion who reached the peak of his popularity as one of the "three outsiders." Along with Kevin Nash and "Hollywood" Hulk Hogan, he formed the iconic nWo faction in WCW.

Hall's iconic run in WWE surprisingly only lasted for four years before he jumped ship to join WCW, where he was offered a better deal and schedule. It turned out to be a great move for his star power as well.

The wrestling world sends tributes to Scott Hall

Apart from his friends, there has been an enormous outpouring of support for the now late, great two-time WWE Hall of Famer and the four-time Intercontinental Champion.

Kevin Owens opened RAW this week and began his promo with "Hey Yo!" -- a tribute to the late legend. Retired legends, current superstars, people outside of WWE, and more had already poured in tributes before Hall's passing.



