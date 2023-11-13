Sting would need WWE Hall of Famers' help if he hopes to defeat AEW star, says Mark Henry (Exclusive)

Sting's career is set to end at next year's AEW Revolution pay-per-view, and everyone is wondering who his final opponent will be. However, according to Mark Henry, The Icon would need help from several Hall of Famers if he were to take on the World's Strongest Man.

Mark Henry himself enjoyed quite a wrestling career and dominated the WWE roster while he was the "World's Strongest Man." However, could the veteran have bested The Icon if the WCW legend's final match was during the peak of his career?

Sportskeeda's Bill Apter recently caught up with Mark Henry during his appearance at the Icons of Wrestling Convention. Apter jokingly asked Henry to cut a promo on Sting if he were to have been The Icon's final opponent in his prime.

"Sting, you’re gonna need a baseball bat. You’re gonna need the nWo. Because one man, in the history of pro wrestling, cannot beat me." (01:30 - 01:50)

During an episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter suggested that Chris Jericho should be The Icon's final opponent.

Sting originally planned to retire by December this year

The veteran's plans to hang up his boots at AEW Revolution 2024 surprised fans, as half were thinking it would be sooner, while the rest were distraught by the news. But according to the man himself, his original idea was postponed.

During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Sting revealed that he wanted to retire earlier this year, but that Ric Flair's arrival in AEW convinced him to push a little longer.

"I wanted to finish earlier, maybe in December. But now that Ric is here with me, I want to go longer, all the way to Revolution."

It's safe to say that Ric Flair will play a crucial part in The Icon's swan song, since he derailed his retirement plans to include The Nature Boy. Some are dreading that the two aging veterans will go out in a one-on-one match against each other, but only time will tell.

