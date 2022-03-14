Sting sends a heartfelt message to Scott Hall amid the latter's health crisis 

AEW veteran Sting recently sent a message to his former WCW colleague, Scott Hall, who's currently battling for his life after undergoing a medical procedure.

A few hours back, it came to light that the WWE Hall of Famer's recent hip surgery resulted in him suffering three back-to-back heart attacks, due to which he's currently on life support. Since the news became public, fans and veterans of the business have sent their wishes to Scott Hall, with the AEW star being the latest.

The Icon took to Twitter to share a message for Hall, writing that he was praying for his friend's quick recovery.

Here's what he had to say:

"Scott!! Prayers flowing my friend!!"

You can check out his tweet below:

Sting @Sting Scott!! Prayers flowing my friend!!

For those unaware, Sting and Scott Hall worked together for WCW at the height of the promotion's popularity during the late 90s. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion was an integral part of The Icon's legendary rivalry with nWo, which helped put WCW on the map as WWE's legitimate competitor.

The two even competed against each other at Uncensored 1998, where the AEW veteran retained his WCW world title after a nearly eight-minute match.

Scott Hall is the mind behind Sting's face-paint look

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Bro Show, Diamond Dallas Page recently disclosed that it was none other than Scott Hall who came up with the idea for Sting's iconic face-painted look in WCW.

DDP added that the former Razor Ramon suggested it to The Icon as the latter wanted something unique added to his character.

"Scott Hall was the one who came up with that look when Stinger was looking for something different and he said why don’t you do something like that without the exact verbiage. Scott Hall was the one who came up with that idea. Stinger was done with that old character and I never saw it as dark, I thought of it as the enigma, the franchise," said DDP.

WWE on BT Sport @btsportwwe



Sending our love to Scott Hall 'Hard work pays off, dreams come true. Bad times don't last, but Bad Guys do.'Sending our love to Scott Hall 'Hard work pays off, dreams come true. Bad times don't last, but Bad Guys do.'Sending our love to Scott Hall 😎❤️ https://t.co/oU6oShoE0B

If DDP's comments are anything to go by, it's safe to say that we would not have seen The Icon in his current avatar if not for Hall's timely suggestion.

Sportskeeda sends all the wishes in the world to Scott Hall and his family during these stressful times, and we hope for his speedy recovery.

