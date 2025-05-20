Sting reacts after Darby Allin makes history by planting AEW's flag on Mount Everest

Darby Allin kept his word and planted AEW's flag on top of the world's highest mountain this past weekend. The daredevil's ally and legendary former tag partner Sting has now shared his reaction to the remarkable feat.

It was reported some time earlier that the former TNT Champion and his team had summited Mt. Everest on Sunday, May 18. Photographs of Darby alongside his co-climbers are now circulating throughout social media, including one in which the fan-dubbed "pillar" of All Elite Wrestling is seen holding the promotion's flag at the top of the mountain with his teammates.

Reactions to Allin's achievement have been pouring in from fans and peers alike. Now, Darby's last tag team partner, Sting himself, conveyed his congratulations to his fellow face-painted star on Instagram by sharing the latter's picture with a series of emojis.

"[fist bump emoji][scorpion emoji][skater emoji][mountain emoji]" - Sting's post was captioned.

Check out a screenshot of the AEW and WCW legend's IG story BELOW:

Sting showing his support for Darby Allin's feat [Source: Sting's Instagram]

The Icon tagged with Darby to retain the AEW World Tag Team Championship against Matthew and Nicholas Jackson at Revolution 2024 in his final wrestling match. Allin's beef with The Young Bucks continued for a while last year and could pick up again soon, seeing how the EVPs are in league with Jon Moxley and The Death Riders - the faction that destroyed his neck and kicked him down a flight of stairs in December to write him off of television.

A former AEW World Champion also praised Darby Allin for his recent feat

Sting is not the only notable All Elite Wrestling name to have congratulated Darby Allin for summiting Mt. Everest. Shortly after news broke and images started being shared on X/Twitter of the 32-year-old star alongside his team from the peak of the mountain, Allin's long-time rival (but more recently ally) Swerve Strickland shared two such images with a message acknowledging his fellow Washington native.

"TOP OF THE WORLD!!! @DarbyAllin," wrote Strickland.

The Realest is currently battling The Death Riders and The Elite in league with Kenny Omega, Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Willow Nightingale. The two sides are expected to clash in an Anarchy in the Arena match this coming Sunday at AEW Double or Nothing.

