15-time world champion reacts to praise from AEW star CM Punk

It's no secret that Sting and CM Punk hold immense respect for one another despite having thrived in different eras.

This week on AEW Dynamite, the WCW Icon received tons of praise for his impressive performance; the WWE Hall of Famer teamed up with Darby Allin to defeat The Acclaimed in the main event.

One of the key highlights of this bout took place outside the ring. Sting pulled off a stage dive on Max Caster, causing the two men to crash through a stable. In doing so, the 62-year-old delighted the fans and delivered a moment that will be remembered for years to come.

After the match, AEW star CM Punk took to Twitter to applaud The Vigilante for making the dive look effortless. In response, Sting expressed that this praise from The Second City Saint meant a lot to him.

"Words like this from @CMPunk mean A TON. #RESPECT4PUNK," Sting tweeted.

Sting @Sting twitter.com/cmpunk/status/… player/coach @CMPunk Sting is amazing. Amazing in multiple decades. Not easy to do, but you couldn’t tell by watching him. Makes it look effortless. Sting is AMAZING. Sting is amazing. Amazing in multiple decades. Not easy to do, but you couldn’t tell by watching him. Makes it look effortless. Sting is AMAZING. Words like this from @CMPunk mean A TON. #RESPECT4PUNK Words like this from @CMPunk mean A TON. #RESPECT4PUNK twitter.com/cmpunk/status/…

Punk and Sting have clearly established a strong bond with each other, though they've only worked together for a short time in AEW.

Late last year, the two men shared a memorable moment when they joined forces with Allin to defeat MJF and FTR in a trios match. Based on this success, The Straight Edge Superstar has made it clear that he's open to forming a permanent alliance with the two face-painted stars.

CM Punk also made headlines after his dominant performance on AEW Dynamite

While Sting enthralled wrestling fans with his performance, Punk stunned the wrestling world on Wednesday. He squashed Shawn Spears in less than 10 seconds to win their match.

The Straight Edge Superstar has overcome every obstacle that Maxwell Jacob Friedman has put in front of him over the last month. With Revolution 2022 fast approaching, Punk vs. MJF could be one of the marquee matches on the show. It will be interesting to see how the two men continue to build the hype for their inevitable clash.

Also Read Article Continues below

Were you impressed with Sting's performance last night? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Colin Tessier

LIVE POLL Q. Who do you think impressed the most on AEW Dynamite this week? Sting CM Punk 0 votes so far