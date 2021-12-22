"Still remember the roar of the crowd that day" - Sting reminisces about his first major match with WCW/WWE veteran

Sting recently shared a Tweet promoting his next match, while looking back on the one that began his rise to fame. He faced Ric Flair in the first Clash of Champions in Greensoboro, North Carolina.

His next match will take in the same place as that famous match. He teams up with Darby Allin and CM Punk to take on MJF and FTR on AEW Dynamite.

The Icon tweeted about how thunderous the crowd were on the day he faced Ric Flair all those years ago:

"Still remember the roar of the crowd that day. Hoping to hear some of the same voices tomorrow night when I return with @DarbyAllin& @CMPunk... Doesn't get any better! #AEWDynamite" Sting tweeted.

In 1988 Sting faced the legendary Ric Flair for his NWA championship. At the time of wrestling, he was still a rookie while Flair was "The Man". The match was hyped up intensely by WCW and lived up to its billing as a generational bout.

Sting has now allied himself with upstart Darby Allin. The two have had stellar showcases, and are teaming up with CM Punk. Whether or not the match will be as memorable as the 1988 Clash of Champions bout is yet to be seen.

Sting might not be a full time wrestler, but has managed to stay relevant after a terrible run in WWE

Sting's time in WWE was far from good. While his signing with Vince McMahon's company came as a shock to the wrestling world, he never had any of the dream matches fans wanted.

Sting suffered a loss to Triple H at WrestleMania and never set foot inside the ring with The Undertaker. His Hall of Fame induction was deserved to say the least, but WWE could have used The Icon much better than they did.

Also Read Article Continues below

Since his debut at AEW, however, Sting has not been overused and has even shocked fans with some of the things he has been able to pull off. Seeing Sting hold his own against many of the current generation of stars has been nothing short of iconic.

Bray Wyatt's former partner wants to reunite with him in AEW. Click here for the exclusive interview

Edited by Arjun