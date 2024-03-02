Sting responds to Miro's message

AEW is preparing for Sting's big retirement match at Revolution this weekend. The roster is currently sharing their memories with the wrestling legend.

The Stinger is set to retire at AEW Revolution this weekend as he teams with Darby Allin to defend the World Tag Team Championships against The Young Bucks. The match will be held under Texas Tornado rules, and will likely headline the pay-per-view.

Several AEW stars are taking to X this week to share memories with the WWE Hall of Famer and to pay tribute. In a tweet that has raised some eyebrows, Miro expressed his love for The Vigilante and encouraged fans to order Revolution.

"I love @Sting ! Watch his last match. Buy the PPV #AEWRevolution," he wrote.

The former Blade Runner responded to Miro's tweet with the same two-emoji reply that he's posted to multiple wrestler tributes today.

"[fist emoji] [scorpion emoji]," he wrote.

Miro and the 64-year-old worked together just once in AEW. The 2022 All Out pay-per-view saw The Icon and The Invisible Man team with The Redeemer for a trios win over The House of Black.

Sting makes final AEW Dynamite appearance as contracted wrestler

Wednesday's AEW Dynamite served as the go-home episode for Sunday's Revolution pay-per-view.

Dynamite was centered around the final TBS appearance for The Stinger as he will be retiring at Revolution as he and Darby Allin defend the World Tag Team Championship against The Young Bucks in a Texas Tornado match.

The final TBS match for the former nWo rival actually came on February 7 on Dynamite as he and Allin captured the titles from Big Bill and Ricky Starks. While he did not wrestle this week, the show ended with the former WCW World Champion saving Allin and Ric Flair from a beatdown by The Bucks, as seen below.

The Nature Boy will be in the corner of the tag team champions at Revolution on Sunday. The match is taking place at the historic Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, NC, a venue that has seen many memorable moments with The Icon and The Dirtiest Player In The Game.

What is your bold prediction for a shocker in Sunday's retirement match? What should be next for Darby Allin? Sound off in the comments below!

