Sting could return for another match following his tag team bout at AEW Revolution 2024, says veteran (Exclusive) 

Though AEW has been building Sting's tag team clash at Revolution 2024 as his retirement match, a wrestling legend believes he might return for another bout. Bill Apter thinks the tag team match could be booked in such a way that it could naturally lead to another showdown for The Icon at a later pay-per-view.

Fan anticipation for Sting and Darby Allin defending their AEW Tag Team Championships against The Young Bucks at Revolution 2024 is through the roof. With the match being promoted as the former WCW Champion's final hurrah, the pay-per-view is sure to garner big numbers for All Elite Wrestling.

However, Bill Apter thinks Tony Khan and co. might be plotting something else entirely. Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Apter stated that AEW could set up another match for Stinger at another pay-per-view:

"But keep in mind. They are saying it's Sting's retirement match, but something may come out of this match that might have Sting do a separate match on the next pay-per-view," said Bill Apter. (4:26 - 4:40)

Teddy Long was quick to turn down the idea, saying it was the right time for Sting to hang up his boots:

"You got to retire him, Bill. You can't just keep jumping from here to there," said Teddy Long. (4:41 - 4:48)

Kevin Nash won't attend Sting's final match in AEW

One of Sting's colleagues from WCW, Kevin Nash, recently revealed that owing to his contract with WWE, he would be unable to attend the former's retirement match. On his podcast, Kliq This, Nash disclosed that The Icon was disappointed upon learning that he would not be in attendance at Revolution 2024:

"He asked me to be a part of it, I just said that ... you know, with my positioning with WWE I couldn't -– I couldn't even be ... If I went in the crowd, it would be ... you know? I think he wanted me to be there because I was just one of the guys who has been there with him the whole run. Yeah, I think he was disappointed. I mean, I was disappointed," said Nash.

Considering just how beloved a performer Sting is, it's safe to say many fans would be left teary-eyed to see him walk away into the sunset.

Do you think there's any chance AEW could book Sting in another match after Revolution 2024? Sound off in the comments section below.

